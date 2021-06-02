JEFFERSON — Jefferson exploded for 17 runs in the third inning to earn a 18-1 Rock Valley win over visiting Edgerton Wednesday at Riverfront Park.
The third inning saw three home runs, including a grand slam from Eden Dempsey, who finished with five RBIs. Brittney Mengel also had a big day at the pate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs.
Savannah Serdynski scored three times out of the leadoff spot and also added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Claire Beck drove in three runs off two hits and touched home plate twice.
Beck and Julia Ball combined to pitch five innings in the victory. Beck started the game and worked for two innings, allowing no hits, while striking out four batters.
Ball pitched three innings, giving up three hits and no earned runs while striking out three.
Beck and Messmann both homered in the victory.
Jefferson moved to 17-0 overall and 14-0 in the Rock Valley with the win. Brodhead entered the day in second with a 12-1 conference record.
JEFFERSON 18, EDGERTON 1
Edgerton 000 10X X — 1 3 0
Jefferson 1017 0XX X — 18 17 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Evans 2.1-12-13-3-0; J: Ball 3-3-0-1-3.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3, Mengel 4x4, Dempsey 3x4 (HR, 2B), Beck 2x4 (HR), Messmann 3x4 (HR, 2B).
Lakeside Lutheran 13, Lodi 0
LAKE MILLS — Nora Statz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to back Kieghtan Rank, who allowed three hits in five shutout innings, as Lakeside Lutheran beat visiting Lodi in a Capitol North game on Wednesday.
Rank struck out two and walked one, throwing 63 pitches in the five-inning game.
“Kieghtan had another great outing in the circle,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. “She had a nice three-hit shutout.”
After threatening to score in the first two innings, the Warriors got on the board with four runs in the third. Statz and Olyvia Uecker hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles. Abby Meis, who had three RBIs, was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded and Rank drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.
Lakeside (10-9, 5-4 Capitol) sent 14 hitters to the dish in the fourth, scoring nine times on six hits. Meis and Rank had consecutive RBI doubles followed by Alyssa Reinke plating a run with a single that made it 9-0. Statz drove in her third run of the game with a double later in the inning.
Gnabasik was 2-for-3, driving in a pair, and scored three times while Uecker also had two hits, scoring twice and driving in two.
“Our 2-3-4 hitters had solid nights at the plate,” Doering said. “Kylee, Nora and Olyvia were a combined 7-for-10 with seven RBI and seven runs scored. We hit the ball very well in the third and fourth innings.”LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, LODI 0 (5)
Lodi 000 00 — 0 3 2
Lakeside Lutheran 004 9x — 13 10 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Wipperfurth (L; 2.1-4-4-3-0-1), Krumpen (1.2-6-9-9-1-1); LL: Rank (W; 5-3-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Statz 3x4 (2 2B), Gnabasik 2x3, Uecker 2x3 (2B), Rank (2B), Meis (2B); LO: Christofferson 2x2.
Cambridge 9, Belleville 1
BELLEVILLE — The Blue Jays captured their first-ever Capitol South Conference title Wednesday in Belleville.
Emma Nottestad picked up the win for Cambridge, allowing no hits in three innings.
Evansville 10, Whitewater 1
WHITEWATER — Cali Kopecky hit a solo homer, but the Whippets weren’t able to generate much else during a Rock Valley Conference home game against Evansville on Wednesday.
Savannah Hill also found success at the plate for Whitewater, finishing the game 2-for-3. Jenna Pope struck out eight batters in seven innings on the mound for the Whippets.
