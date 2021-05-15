WHITEWATER — The Jefferson softball team outscored Whitewater, 48-1, during a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday at Whitewater High School.
The Eagles (11-0) won the first game 27-1 and the second 21-0.
In the first game, Aidyn Messmann was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, powering in six RBIs in the victory. She also scored three times. Brittney Mengel and Eden Dempsey both scored five times and picked up three hits each. Dempsey finished with four RBIs.
Julia Ball recorded three hits, four RBIs and three runs in the win. On the mound, Claire Beck tossed a complete-game one hitter. In four innings of work, Beck struck out nine batters.
Whitewater's lone run came from Nataly Benes.
In the second game, Ball pitched a shutout, allowing two hits while striking out five batters in five innings of work. Dempsey drove in five RBIs with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski collected four hits, while touching home plate four times and batting in four runs.
The Eagles scored 14 runs in the third inning. Lexi Juoni finished with a double for Whitewater.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 27, WHITEWATER 1
Jefferson 2612 7XX X — 27 20 1
Whitewater 001 0XX X — 1 1 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 4-1-0-1-9; WW: Pope 2-10-9-5-2.
Leading hitters — J: Mengel 3x3 (2B), Dempsey 3x4 (3x2B), Beck 2x2 (2B0, Messmann 5x5 (2B), Ball 3x4, Helmink 2x3.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 21, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 00X X — 0 2 1
Jefferson 1614 0X X — 21 20 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Bohmann 2.2-17-15-5-2; J: Ball 5-2-0-2-5.
Leading hitters — WW: Juoni 2B; J: Serdynski 4x5 (3B), Dempsey 4x4 (2x2B), Messmann 2x4 (2x2B), Ball 3x4 (2x2B).
Lake Mills 6, Cambridge 0
LAKE MILLS — Taylor Roughen struck out 15 in a complete-game one-hitter and McKenna Grossman homered as the L-Cats beat Cambridge in a nonconference game at Rotary Park on Saturday.
Roughen took a perfect game into the seventh, retiring the first 18 hitters she faced, before Audrianne Kieler led off the seventh with a single. Roughen walked none and threw 84 pitches, 83 percent of which were strikes, as the L-Cats improved to 9-2 overall.
Grossman was Lake Mills' first baserunner of the game, sending a two-out 3-1 delivery by Emma Nottestad over the left field fence in the third. A run-scoring double Ellie Evenson later in the inning made it 2-0. Taylor Wollin had an RBI base knock in the fourth before the team added three insurance runs in the sixth.
Tessa Kottwitz, Evenson and Wollin all had two-hit games and Kottwitz scored twice. Emma Nottestad pitched six innings for the Blue Jays, surrendering six runs while striking out four batters.
LAKE MILLS 6, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Lake Mills 002 103 x — 6 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 6-9-6-6-4-3); LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-15-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Grossman (HR), Kottwitz 2x4, Evenson 2x4 (2B), T. Wollin 2x3 (2B).
Lakeside swept
FOND DU LAC — Lakeside Lutheran fell 9-8 in extras and lost 7-1 in a doubleheader at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Saturday.
The Warriors (7-6) scored five times with two outs in the seventh to square it at eight. Alyssa Reinke walked with the bases loaded, Abby Meis had a two-run double to cut the deficit to 8-6. Greta Pingel's two-RBI base knock to center then tied it. Pingel, who took third on the throw, was stranded to force extras.
Alayna Suprenand hit a one-out, go-ahead solo home run in the eighth. Lakeside, which was the home team for the opener, loaded the bases with one down after a double by Olyvia Uecker, a single by Jenna Shadoski and a Nora Statz walk. Two strikeouts by Audrey Schumacher made it final.
"The first game was a great competitive game," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Nora Statz absolutely crushed a ball for a three-run homer to give us the lead in the third.
"Winnebago took the lead and we came roaring back with five runs in the seventh. We sent all nine batters to the plate but couldn't get the final hit we needed."
Amber Johnson was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run and Schumacher struck out seven, allowing eight earned on 12 hits in a complete-game effort.
Kieghtan Rank took the loss, giving up seven earned on 16 hits while striking out two and walking two over eight innings.
Meis was 3-for-4. Uecker, Statz and Reinke all had two-hit games.
In the finale, Suprenand hit a no-out three-run shot in the first and had a solo blast in the fourth for the final margin.
Kendra Blake was 2-for-3 with a double for the Warriors and Rank allowed three earned on six hits over 3 2/3 innings in the loss. Grace Cook threw 2 1/3 clean frames in relief, striking out four and allowing one hit.
"In game two, they jumped out to an early lead and we threatened but couldn't get anything through," Doering said. "WLA is a very athletic team with great defense and great speed. They played well all day.
"We are still doing a great job competing. We are challenging very good teams. I am really pleased with the girls energy and willing to never give up."
Game 1
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8 (8)
Winn. Lutheran 110 321 01 — 9 16 1
Lakeside Luth 003 000 50 — 8 12 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WL: Schumacher (W; 8-12-8-8-7-6); LL: Rank (L; 8-16-9-7-2-2).
Leading hitters — WL: Suprenand 2x5 (HR), Johnson 4x5 (2 2B, HR), Frey 2x5 (2B), Anhalt 2x5, Schumacher 2x4, Loehr 2x3; LL: Statz 2x4 (HR, 2B), Uecker 2x4 (2B), Meis 3x4 (2B), Reinke 2x4.
Game 2
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 7, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside Luth 001 000 0 — 1 6 3
Winn. Lutheran 312 100 x — 7 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 3.2-6-7-3-1-1), Cook (2.1-1-0-0-4-0); WL: Boelk (W; 7-6-1-1-4-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Blake 2x3 (2B), Rank (2B); WL: Suprenand 2x2 (2HR), Anhalt (2B).
JC, PE split
PALMYRA-EAGLE — Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle split a doubleheader during a Trailways South action Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Bluejays won the first game 4-0, but lost the second contest 10-9.
In game one, Johnson Creek's Isabella Herman struck out 10 batters in five innings of shutout work, while Hannah Budig and Hailey Kvalheim both homered at the plate.
Ally Fredrick pitched five innings for Palmyra-Eagle, giving up four runs.
Johnson Creek scored three of its four runs in the top of the third.
In game two, the Bluejays nearly came back after spotting the Panthers seven runs in the first inning.
Kvalheim homered in the Johnson Creek loss. Herman drove in three runs off two hits out of the leadoff spot. Josey Whitehouse and Ashlee Walk both recorded two runs and two hits.
Madyson Nettesheim connected on a homer in the Palmyra-Eagle win, driving in three runs.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 4, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Johnson Creek 103 00X X — 4 10 0
Palmyra-Eagle 000 00X X — 0 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 5-3-0-0-10; PE: Fredrick 5-10-4-0-2.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3, Swanson 2B, Budig HR, Kvalheim HR.
Game 2
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, JOHNSON CREEK 9
Palmyra-Eagle 703 00X X — 10 7 2
Johnson Creek 130 14X X — 9 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Kvalheim 4.1-7-3-1-3; PE: Ma. Nettesheim 6-8-7-2-7.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3 (3B, 2B), Whitehouse 2x3, Walk 2x3, Budig 2B, Whitehouse 2B, Kvalheim HR; PE: Ma. Nettesheim 2x2 (HR), Ma. Koutsky 2B, Mo. Nettesheim 2B.
Fort Atkinson 10, Stoughton 4
STOUGHTON — Brynn Torrenga's gem in the circle lifted the Blackhawks to a Badger South win over the Vikings on Friday.
Torrenga pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing no runs while striking out a pair of batters. Kiarra Kostroski led Fort Atkinson at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, driving in one run while scoring three times.
Torrenga added two RBIs and two runs at the plate.
FORT ATKINSON 10, STOUGHTON 4
Fort Atkinson 300 403 X — 10 8 0
Stoughton 400 000 0 — 4 8 8
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Torrenga 6.2-6-0-2-2; S: Reuter 6-8-2-4-0.
Leading hitters — FA: Kostroski 2x3 (2B), S: Jemilo 3x4 (HR), Ott 2x4.
Lake Mills 6, Columbus 3
COLUMBUS — Senior pitcher Taylor Roughen tossed a complete game, striking out 12, and Taylor Wollin doubled twice as Lake Mills beat host Columbus in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Roughen allowed three earned on nine hits while walking two as the team improved to 5-1 in league play, tied with Poynette for first place.
The L-Cats jumped early ahead. Ellie Evenson doubled and scored on an error in the first. Emily Wollin, Tessa Kottwitz and Roughen all had run-scoring singles as the lead swelled to 4-0 in the second.
The Cardinals' Claire Smedema hit a two-run home run to center in the third to cut into the lead. Kottwitz then scored on a passed ball in the fourth and plated Taylor Wollin with a single in the fifth.
Kottwitz, Evenson, Emily Wollin and Taylor Wollin were all 2-for-4.
Columbus starter Emma Jo Peck struck out nine, allowing four earned on 11 hits, over seven innings.
LAKE MILLS 6, COLUMBUS 3
Lake Mills 130 110 0 — 6 11 0
Columbus 002 010 0 — 3 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-9-3-3-12-2); C: Peck (L; 7-11-6-4-9-2).
Leading hitters — LM: T. Wollin 2x4 (2 2B), Evenson 2x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4, E. Wollin 2x4; C: Hayes 3x4, Smedema 2x4 (HR), Farrington 2x3.
Lakeside 6, Luther Prep 2
LAKE MILLS — Freshman pitcher Kieghtan Rank threw a complete-game six-hitter, allowing two earned runs, as Lakeside Lutheran topped Luther Prep in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Friday.
Rank struck out six and walked just one batter.
"We picked up a nice win to get back on track after dropping a couple to some really good teams early in the week," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "LPS battled and got a few hits but couldn't string many together.
"Kieghtan threw well and we got timely hits along with great execution in the short game early. Late in the game we hit the ball hard and LPS made a number of nice plays."
Warriors catcher Olyvia Uecker threw a runner out trying to steal second in the first inning. Lakeside plated three runs in the bottom of the frame. Nora Statz had a run-scoring single and Alyssa Reinke had a two-RBI base knock.
Kylee Gnabasik laid down a sacrifice bunt in the second, scoring Greta Pingel, to make it a four-run affair.
Sarah Vance plated Abby Pechman, who had one of her two doubles to lead off the third inning, and Sophie Eckl's RBI single made it 4-2. RBIs by Reinke and Abby Meis made it 6-2 after three frames.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, LUTHER PREP 2
Luther Prep 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
Lakeside Lutheran 312 000 x — 6 4 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (L; 6-4-6-4-0-2); LL: Rank (W; 7-6-2-2-6-1).
Leading hitters — LP: Pechman 2x3 (2 2B), Deisinger (2B).
Cambridge 5, Wisconsin Heights 4
CAMBRIDGE — Julia Schneider walked off the Blue Jays in a Capitol South game Friday in Cambridge.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Schneider ripped a hit down the left-field line to score Kayla Roidt.
Emma Nottestad pitched seven innings, striking out seven batters and allowing one earned run. Roidt finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Schneider drove in three runs in the victory.
Saveea Freeland went 2-for-4, collecting one run and an RBI.
