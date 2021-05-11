JEFFERSON — A big fourth inning sprung the Jefferson softball team to a 20-0 Rock Valley victory over Big Foot Tuesday at Riverfront Park.
The Eagles (8-0, 7-0) scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after combing to score eight in the first three.
Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski and Claire Beck both drove in three runs each for Jefferson. Beck finished 3-for-4 — which included a home run — to go along with two runs.
Eden Dempsey finished a perfect 4-for-4, scoring three times while batting in a pair of runs. Brittney Mengel touched home plate three times and also drove in a run.
Julia Ball pitched all five innings in the shortened game, striking out four batters while allowing two hits.
JEFFERSON 20, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 000 00X X — 0 2 3
Jefferson 314 12XX X — 20 15 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BF: McCarthy 3-11-11-4-2; J: Ball 5-2-0-1-4.
Leading hitters — BF: Rego 2B; J: Serdynski 2x4, Messmann 2x3 (2B), Dempsey 4x4, Beck 3x4 (HR, 2B), Kaus 2B.
Oregon 7, Fort Atkinson 0
The Blackhawks’ five-game winning streak was snapped in a Badger South game Tuesday in Fort Atkinson.
The Panthers scored two runs in the third inning, and added on five runs in the final three innings.
Alex Theriault, Kaitlyn Burke and Macey Pease all collected one hit for Fort Atkinson (5-2, 3-2) in the loss.
Oregon’s Amelia Spilde pitched a complete-game, allowing three hits while striking out 10 batters.
OREGON 7, FORT ATKINSON 0
Oregon 002 021 2 — 7 13 0
Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — O: Spilde 7-3-0-1-10; FA: Jacobson 5.2-9-5-3-6.
Leading hitters — O: Richter 4x5, Baumgartner 2x4, Bloyer 2x3 (2xHR), Crowe 3B.
Lake Mills 8, Lakeside Lutheran 0
LAKE MILLS — Taylor Roughen drove in four runs while striking out 11 in the circle to lead the L-Cats to a convincing Capitol North rivalry win over the visiting Warriors on Tuesday.
Roughen finished the game 2-for-4, connecting on a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. In the circle, Roughen tossed a complete-game, allowing four hits while walking no batters.
Ellie Evenson, Avery Chilson, Syd Schwartz, Ava Klienfelt and McKenna Grossman all collected two hits in the Lake Mills victory. Grossman also scored twice.
“Our bats really came alive tonight,” Lake Mills head coach Jim Clift said. “We hit the ball hard and often to give Taylor offensive support. Taylor’s pitching right now is simply dominant. She has total control over all of her pitches and is hitting her spots as well as I’ve ever seen her do. This was a true team win. Lakeside is a very good, well-coached team with great discipline offensively and defensively. This was an important win for us.”
Keightan Rank pitched six innings for Lakeside, allowing five earned runs while striking out four batters.
LAKE MILLS 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside Lutheran 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Lake Mills 140 012 X — 8 15 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Rank 6-15-5-2-4; LM: Roughen 7-4-0-0-11.
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 2x4 (2B), Roughen 2x4 (2B, HR), Chilson 2x4, Schwartz 2x4, Klienfelt 2x4, Grossman 2x3 (2B), Topel 2B.
McFarland 10, Whitewater 2
WHITEWATER — The Whippets fell in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday at home.
Lexi Juoni finished with two hits to go along with an RBI.
“This was a closer game than it looks,” Whitewater head coach Ron Sdano said. “We gave McFarland all they could handle until they took advantage of two walks and an error to score three runs in the fifth to go up 6-2.”
