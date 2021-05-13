JEFFERSON — Claire Beck tossed her third no-hitter of the season as Jefferson blanked Clinton, 4-0, in a Rock Valley softball game Thursday at Riverfront Park.
Beck racked up 16 strikeouts during her seven innings of work, walking no batters while throwing 81 pitches.
The Eagles (9-0, 8-0) scored one run in each of the first three innings and added another one late in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Beck gave herself some run support at the plate, homering in the sixth.
Eden Dempsey and Julia Ball both recorded two hits for Jefferson. Aidyn Messmann finished with one run and a double out of the second spot in the order.
Jefferson has now shutout out eight of its nine opponents this season.
JEFFERSON 4, CLINTON 0
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Jefferson 111 001 X — 4 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Teubert 6-6-2-1-2; J: Beck 7-0-0-0-16.
Leading hitters — J: Dempsey 2x3 (2B), Ball 2x2 (2B), Messmann 2B.
Palmyra-Eagle 22, Rio 4
RIO — Madyson Nettesheim homered twice and drove in five runs to help Palmyra-Eagle to a Trailways South road win on Thursday.
Nettesheim finished the game 4-for-5, while also adding five runs and two doubles. Mary Ellen Tiller also connected on a home run in the win, finishing with four RBIs and three runs off two hits. Maddie Koutsky batted in three runs off two doubles and also scored twice. Ally Fredrick scored four times out of the leadoff spot and drove in two runs off two doubles.
Nettesheim picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits and two earned runs in five innings. She also struck out six batters.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 22, RIO 4
Palmyra-Eagle 656 23X X — 22 16 3
Rio 220 00X X — 4 6 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Ma. Nettesheim 5-6-2-3-6; R: Benisch 5-16-13-3-9.
Leading hitters — PE: Fredrick 2x3 (2x2B), K. Koutsky 2x4 (2B), Ma. Nettesheim 4x5 (2xHR, 2x2B), Ellen Tiller 2x4 (HR), M. Koutsky 2x3, Mo. Nettesheim 2B, R: Benisch 2x2 (2x2B), Frye 2B.
