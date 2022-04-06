LAKE MILLS -- The L-Cats took the first step toward defending their Capitol North title on Wednesday.
Avery Chilson threw six innings of four-hit ball and the Lake Mills softball team scored four times in the third inning to grab the lead for good in a 12-2 home win over Columbus.
After allowing three singles in the first inning, Chilson allowed just one baserunner the remainder of the way, retiring 11 of the last 12 hitters she faced. Chilson allowed one earned, struck out three and walked two as the team improved to 2-0 overall.
Belle Topel and Payton Quest, who were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs, had run-scoring hits in the third, helping extend the L-Cats lead to 5-2. In the fifth, Taylor Wollin, who was 2-for-4, doubled in a run and Ava Kleinfeldt, who was also 2-for-4, singled home another runner. Chilson had two hits, including a double.
"We played a complete game today in all phases," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "As nice as the win was, it is still just one win and we always have to recreate our performance each time we step on the field one play at a time. We will always simply look to build upon ourselves each day."
The L-Cats face Belleville on the road Saturday at 1 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 12,
COLUMBUS 2 (6)
Columbus 101 000 -- 2 4 5
Lake Mills 014 331 -- 12 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- C: Peck L; 5-10-11-5-3-1, Fronheiser 0.2-1-1-1-1-0; LM: Chilson W; 6-4-2-1-2-3.
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x3 (2B), Topel 2x4, Wollin 2x4 (2B), Kleinfeldt 2x4, Quest 2x4.
BELOIT TURNER 12,
WHITEWATER 1 (5)
BELOIT -- Ryleigh Rose struck out seven in five effective innings and Beloit Turner scored eight times in the fifth inning in a 12-1 home win over Whitewater's softball team on Wednesday in Rock Valley play.
Rose allowed one earned run on three hits and walked none to earn the decision.
The Whippets' Jenna Pope took the loss, allowing 12 runs (two earned) over 4 2/3 innings, walking eight and striking out one.
Pope and Gaby Kubicz each doubled.
BELOIT TURNER 12,
WHITEWATER 1 (5)
Whitewater 010 00 -- 1 3 5
Turner 301 08 -- 12 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- WW: L; Pope 4.2-9-12-2-1-8; T: Rose W; 5-3-1-1-7-0.
Leading hitters -- WW: Pope (2B), Kubicz (2B); T: Meris 2x4 (2B), Reyes 3x3 (2B), Rose (2B), Nichols (2B), Davis (3B).
WHITEWATER 15,
CLINTON 1 (5)
WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater softball team fell 15-1 to visiting Clinton in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Cougars scored four times in the third inning to pull ahead 10-0.
The Whippets had just Falyn Krahn's double in the fourth.
WHITEWATER 15,
CLINTON 1 (5)
Clinton 334 32 -- 15 14 2
Whitewater 000 10 -- 1 1 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Theisen W; 5-1-1-1-8-2; WW: Kopecky L; 1.2-4-6-1-0-1, Lesperance 0.1-5-4-3-0-0, Kubicz 2-2-3-3-0-3, Bohmann 1-3-2-2-0-1.
Leading hitters -- C: Teubert 2x3 (2B), Theisen 2x4, Hendricks 3x4 (2B), Knueppel 2x2, Garcia (2B), Matts (2B). WW: Krahn (2B)
HORICON 15, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle softball team could not stop perennial power Horicon on Tuesday, losing 15-0 at home.
Angelica Bushkie and Mercedes Heller each hit home runs for Horicon (1-0), while Lizzie Gibbs pitched five innings and earned the decision. Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) had hits from Cassidy Taylor and Mary Ellen Tiller.
Palmyra-Eagle will travel to Horicon on Thursday.
HORICON 15, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Horicon 1 1 1 7 5 X X — 15 11 1
Palmyra 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 2 7
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Gibbs (W; 5, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0). PE: Koutsky (L; 4, 8, 9, 6, 1, 4), Nettesheim (1, 3, 5, 4, 0, 1).
Leading hitters — H: Miller 3x3, Boech 2x4 (HR), Bushkie 2x4 (HR).
