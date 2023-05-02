Softball
LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson tossed a perfect game with 11 strikeouts and Haydenn Sellnow homered as Lake Mills’ softball team beat Luther Prep 11-0 in Capitol North play at Rotary Park on Tuesday.

Chilson threw 54 of her 75 pitches for strikes, striking out the side in the third and fifth innings. Ava Kleinfeldt threw a no-hitter for Lake Mills in the teams’ first meeting this season.

