WATERLOO — Lake Mills’ softball team belted out 18 hits and surged past host Waterloo 14-2 in nonconference play on Monday.
The L-Cats (16-4), winners of 11 consecutive, broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. Taylor Wollin tripled in a run during the rally while Ava Kleinfeldt, Avery Chilson and Belle Topel each added run-scoring singles.
Kleinfeldt went 4-for-5 and scored three times, driving in a pair. Topel was 3 of 5 with three RBIs and scored twice.
Chilson went the distance in the circle to earn the decision, allowing two earned on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Grace Marty took the loss for the Pirates (11-5).
LAKE MILLS 14, WATERLOO 2
Lake Mills 001 613 3 — 14 18 0
Waterloo 000 002 0 — 2 5 5
Leading hitters — LM: Chilson 2x4 (2B), Doerr 2x5, Sellnow 2x5, Topel 3x5, Kleinfeldt 4x5, E. Wollin 2x3, T. Wollin (3B); W: Huebner 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson W; 7-5-2-2-0-8; W: Marty L; 7-18-14-8-1-2.
Lakeside 3, Kettle Moraine Luth. 1
LAKE MILLS — Grace Cook pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team never trailed in a 3-1 home nonconference victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Monday.
“Grace Cook had another solid game in the circle,” Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. “Offensively, we executed well early but couldn’t break through late. Overall it was another solid team win!”
The Warriors (10-8) scored single runs in the first three innings. Jenna Shadoski, who was 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch in the first and scored on Kendall Lemke’s sacrifice fly. Grace Plitzuweit singled in the second and scored on a base knock by Jordan Genz. Shadoski doubled in the third and scored to make it 3-0 on a double steal play.
KML scored its run in the seventh before Cook induced a ground ball and recorded a three-pitch strikeout to end it, stranding a runner at third base.
LAKESIDE 3, KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 1
KML 000 000 1 — 1 5 0
Lakeside 111 000 x — 3 6 0
Leading hitters — KML: Klubertanz (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x2 (2B), Meis (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — KML: Brandt L; 6-6-3-3-3-0; LL: Cook W; 7-5-1-1-9-0.
CAMBRIDGE 13, RANDOLPH 10
CAMBRIDGE — In a game that saw 23 runs, including 14 in the first inning, the Cambridge softball team needed everybody to step up on Monday against Randolph.
Junior Julia Schneider answered that call.
Schneider scored three runs and hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning, pulling the Blue Jays away with the 13-10 win at Cambridge High School.
Cambridge (6-7) and Randolph (13-11) were tied at 8-8 in the fourth before the Blue Jays filled the bases with nobody out. Freshman Marissa Schneider drew a walk to score senior Karly Lewellin.
Julia Schneider then came to bat and hit a 2-0 pitch over the fence, driving in Marissa Schneider, freshman Maggie Porter and freshman Cally Travis for the grand slam, giving Cambridge a 13-8 lead.
Randolph scored two runs in the sixth, but junior Saveea Freeland pitched a clean seventh inning, recording a strikeout to end it.
CAMBRIDGE 13, RANDOLPH 10
R 611 002 0 — 10 6 1
C 800 500 X — 13 12 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Kohlbeck (L; 6-11-13-13-2-8); C: Freeland (W; 7-6-10-4-3-6).
Leading hitters — R: B. Baird 3x3 (HR, 2B); C: J. Schneider 2x4 (HR), Larson 2x4 (2B), M. Schneider 2x3.
CLINTON 4, WHITEWATER 3
CLINTON — Allie Bell scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as host Clinton topped Whitewater 4-3 in Rock Valley softball on Monday.
Bell walked with one away in the inning and advanced to third on consecutive singles before scoring from there on Whitewater starter Jenna Pope’s wild pitch.
Clinton starter Ashley Theisen struck out 21 and walked none in nine innings to earn the win. She gave up three unearned runs on five hits.
Pope pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing three earned on 10 hits while striking out four and walking four for the Whippets (4-16, 3-15 in conference).
CLINTON 4, WHITEWATER 3 (9)
Whitewater 000 102 000 — 3 5 3
Clinton 010 010 101 — 4 10 3
Leading hitters — C: Matts 2x5, Morris 2x5, Wilson 2x4, Bell (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — WW: Pope L; 8.1-10-4-3-4-4, C: Theisen W; 9-5-3-0-0-21.
