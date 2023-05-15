Softball
Buy Now

WATERLOO — Lake Mills’ softball team belted out 18 hits and surged past host Waterloo 14-2 in nonconference play on Monday.

The L-Cats (16-4), winners of 11 consecutive, broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. Taylor Wollin tripled in a run during the rally while Ava Kleinfeldt, Avery Chilson and Belle Topel each added run-scoring singles.

Load comments