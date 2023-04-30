LAKE MILLS -- Belle Topel homered and drove in five runs as Lake Mills' softball team surged past visiting Palmyra-Eagle 15-5 on Friday.
The Panthers' Molly Nettesheim hit a three-run shot to center with no away in the third.
Topel led off the fourth with a blast to center, cutting the L-Cats' deficit to 4-2. Lake Mills, which scored six times in the fourth, took the lead for good when Savannah Radtke crossed home via a passed ball. Topel added a two-run single to cap the rally.
Topel's two-run single with two down in the sixth made it 12-5.
Haydenn Sellnow, one of six L-Cats (7-4) with a multi-hit game, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Avery Chilson pitched all six innings, allowing four earned on nine hits with five strikeouts to earn the victory.
Palmyra-Eagle (4-7) leadoff hitter Teagan Koutsky went 4 of 4.
LAKE MILLS 15, PALMYRA-EAGLE 5 (6)
Palmyra-Eagle 003 110 -- 5 9 2
Lake Mills 010 653 -- 15 14 2
Leading hitters -- PE: T. Koutsky 4x4 (2B), Nettesheim 2x4 (2B, HR), Koss (2B); LM: Topel 3x4 (HR), Sellnow 2x4, Kleinfeldt 2x4, E. Wollin 2x3, Lepak 2x4, Radtke 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson W; 6-9-5-4-1-5; PE: West L; 4-7-7-7-3-3, T. Koutsky 1.1-7-8-7-2-0.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, WHITEWATER 4
WHITEWATER -- Winning pitcher Grace Cook pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and also had two hits for Lakeside Lutheran's softball team in a 6-4 nonconference road win over Whitewater on Friday.
Lakeside (7-4) led from the get-go as Chloe Berg doubled in a run with two away in the first and scored on a wild pitch. Cook's run-scoring single in the third made it 4-0.
Whitewater (4-11) took advantage of a pair of errors to score twice in the fourth and got within 5-4 on an RBI double with two outs in the fifth by Cali Kopecky.
Kendall Lemke scored an insurance run on a wild pitch in the Warriors' seventh.
Cook worked around a leadoff double by Gaby Kubicz in the sixth and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to end it.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, WHITEWATER 4
Lakeside 211 100 1 — 6 6 4
Whitewater 000 310 0 — 4 4 3
Leading hitters -- LL: Cook 2x2, Lemke (2B), Berg (2B); WW: Kopecky (2B), Schilt (2B), Kubicz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb) — LL: Cook (W, 7-4-4-1-8-2); W: Schilt (L, 7-6-6-4-3-7).
CAMBRIDGE 10, WILLIAMS BAY 0 (5)
CAMBRIDGE -- Junior Saveea Freeland pitched a one-hitter in a Cambridge softball 10-0 win over Williams Bay on Friday at Cambridge High School.
Freeland pitched a complete game, recording six strikeouts and allowing three walks. At the plate, Freeland went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Leading the charge at the plate was Cambridge freshman Marissa Schneider. Schneider went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.
Senior Kayla Roidt and freshman Cally Travis each added two RBIs, while freshman Maggie Porter, sophomore Megan Bernhardt and senior Hannah Larson all drove in a run for the Blue Jays (3-4).
CAMBRIDGE 10, WILLIAMS BAY 0 (5)
WB 000 00 — 0 1 4
CA 361 0X — 10 10 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WB: Count (L; 1.1-5-6-4-0-1), Cates (2.1-4-4-1-0-2); C: Freeland (W; 5-1-0-0-6-3).
Leading hitters — C: Roidt 2B, M. Schneider 3x3 (2B), Travis 2B.
JOHNSON CREEK 10, PARKVIEW 0 (5)
JOHNSON CREEK - Josey Whitehouse had two hits and Hailee Walk earned the decision in Johnson Creek's 10-0 Trailways South softball win over Parkview on Thursday.
Hailee Walk threw four innings and earned the decision for Johnson Creek (10-5, 9-3 in conference).
JOHNSON CREEK 10, PARKVIEW 0 (5)
Parkview 000 00 — 0 1 4
Johnson Creek 260 02 — 10 11 1
Leading hitters—Whitehouse (JC) 2x4, Brigowatz (JC) 3x4, Fincutter (JC) 2x2. 2B—Wagner (JC). 3B—Fincutter (JC).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—OP: Stark (L, 4 1/3-11-10-4-4-4). JC: Walk (W, 4-1-0-0-0-5), Altreuter (1-0-0-0-0-1).
Tuesday's game
JOHNSON CREEK 18, PARVKIEW 5
ORFORDVILLE - Jenna Fincutter drove in six runs in Johnson Creek's 18-5 win over Parkview on Tuesday.
Hailee Walk struck out eight and earned the decision.
JOHNSON CREEK 18, PARKVIEW 5
Johnson Creek 360 45 - 18 21 0
Parkview 102 20 - 5 8 0
Leading hitters - JC (Whitehouse 3x4, 2B (2), Brigowatz 3x4, 2B, H. Fincutter 2x3, 2B, Wagner 4x4, 2B (2), Hucke 2x2, J. Fincutter 3x3, 2B (2), Walk 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - JC Walk (W 5-8-5-3-8-0)
