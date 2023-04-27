LODI — Haydenn Sellnow scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Lake Mills fended off host Lodi 4-3 in Capitol North softball on Thursday.
The L-Cats, who lost to the Blue Devils 1-0 on April 11, needed a late rally to force extras.
Lake Mills trailed 3-1 entering the seventh inning. Mads Sherry and Emily Wollin each lined singles to left to open the frame. Natalie Grulke’s sacrifice bunt put both base runners in scoring position. After Avery Chilson flew out and Lily Doerr walked, Sellnow tied the game up with a line shot up the middle.
In the 10th, Sellnow hit a grounder to first, reaching on a two-base error. She advanced to third on a ground out by Belle Topel and crossed home for the go-ahead score on a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Wollin for the L-Cats (6-4, 3-3 in conference)
Two Lake Mills pitchers combined to strike out 10 and allow seven hits. Ava Kleinfeldt started and tossed the first six frames, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts. Chilson, who earned the decision, pitched four innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.
LAKE MILLS 4, LODI 3 (10)
Lake Mills 001 000 200 1 — 4 6 2
Lodi 001 002 000 0 — 3 7 3
Leading hitters — LM: Sellnow 2x5; LO: Reese 3x5, Stark (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Kleinfeldt 6-5-3-1-1-6, Chilson W; 4-2-0-0-1-4; LO: Stark 9-5-3-2-4-5, Skarda L; 1-1-1-0-0-0.
JOHNSON CREEK 10, PARKVIEW 0 (5)
JOHNSON CREEK - Josey Whitehouse had two hits and Hailee Walk earned the decision in Johnson Creek's 10-0 Trailways South softball win over Parkview on Thursday.
Hailee Walk threw four innings and earned the decision for Johnson Creek (10-5, 9-3 in conference).
JOHNSON CREEK 10, PARKVIEW 0 (5)
Parkview 000 00 — 0 1 4
Johnson Creek 260 02 — 10 11 1
Leading hitters—Whitehouse (JC) 2x4, Brigowatz (JC) 3x4, Fincutter (JC) 2x2. 2B—Wagner (JC). 3B—Fincutter (JC).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—OP: Stark (L, 4 1/3-11-10-4-4-4). JC: Walk (W, 4-1-0-0-0-5), Altreuter (1-0-0-0-0-1).
Tuesday's game
JOHNSON CREEK 18, PARVKIEW 5
ORFORDVILLE - Jenna Fincutter drove in six runs in Johnson Creek's 18-5 win over Parkview on Tuesday.
Hailee Walk struck out eight and earned the decision.
JOHNSON CREEK 18, PARKVIEW 5
Johnson Creek 360 45 - 18 21 0
Parkview 102 20 - 5 8 0
Leading hitters - JC (Whitehouse 3x4, 2B (2), Brigowatz 3x4, 2B, H. Fincutter 2x3, 2B, Wagner 4x4, 2B (2), Hucke 2x2, J. Fincutter 3x3, 2B (2), Walk 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - JC Walk (W 5-8-5-3-8-0)
MCFARLAND 6, WHITEWATER 1
MCFARLAND — Ella Wepking hit a pair of home runs for the Spartans, who pulled away from the Whippets (4-10, 3-10 in conference) with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Brynne Bieri had 15 strikeouts in the circle for McFarland (9-7, 7-6). Jenna Pope drove in the lone run for Whitewater in the top of the sixth to draw the Whippets to within 2-1 before McFarland’s outburst in the bottom half.
MCFARLAND 6, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
McFarland 010 014 X — 6 7 1
Leading hitters—Punzel (Mc) 2x3, Wepking (Mc) 2x2. 2B—Krahn (W). 3B—Feek (Mc). HR—Wepking (Mc) 2.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Pope (L, 5-6-5-5-1-3), Schilt (1-1-1-1-0-0). Mc: Bieri (W, 7-3-1-1-0-15).
