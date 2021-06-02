POYNETTE — Taylor Roughen tossed a complete-game shutout and drove in the only run as the Lake Mills softball team beat Poynette in extras, 1-0, to take sole possession of first place in the Capitol North standings.
The win moved Lake Mills — ranked No. 2 in Division 3 — to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the Capitol North. The loss for Poynette — ranked No. 1 in Division 3 — dropped the Pumas to 15-2 overall and 7-2 in the conference.
Poynette has finished first in the Capitol North the last four seasons. The Pumas beat the L-Cats earlier in the season, but a 1-0 loss to Columbus — the first conference loss for Poynette since 2016 — opened the door for the L-Cats.
The L-Cats finish their season off against rival Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, while the Pumas take on Columbus.
Roughen singled in Ellie Evenson in the top of the eighth inning for the only run of the contest. In the bottom of the eighth, Roughen struck out two of the three batters she faced to end the inning with three straight outs.
Roughen finished the game with 10 strikeouts, walking just one batter. Even with the extra inning, Poynette was only able to collect four hits off Roughen.
Holly Lowenberg pitched eight innings for the Pumas, giving up eight hits, one run, while striking out 11 batters.
Evenson led the L-Cats on offense with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Taylor Wollin collected two hits in the victory.
LAKE MILLS 1, POYNETTE 0
Lake Mills 000 000 01 — 1 8 1
Poynette 000 000 00 — 0 4 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LM: Roughen 8-4-0-1-10; P: Lowenberg 8-8-1-1-11.
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 3x4, Grossman 2B; P: Klink 3x3 (2B).
Jefferson 18, Big Foot 0
WALWORTH — Claire Beck connected on two of the Eagles’ four homers as Jefferson cruised to a Rock Valley win over host Big Foot on Tuesday.
Beck finished the game 3-for-3, with two of her hits going over the fence. Her three hits powered a five-RBI day. Julia Ball and Eden Dempsey also hit home runs in the victory.
Dempsey collected four RBIs.
Savannah Serdynski, Brittney Mengel and Dempsey scored three times each.
Beck and Ball combined for a one-hitter in the circle. Beck pitched three innings, giving up one hit while striking out eight batters.
Jefferson — ranked No. 1 in Division 2 — continued its perfect campaign, moving to 16-0 overall and 13-0 in the Rock Valley with the win.
JEFFERSON 18, BIG FOOT 0
Jefferson 542 61X X — 18 17 1
Big Foot 000 00X X — 0 1 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 3-1-0-1-8; BF: Arnold 3.1-11-10-4-4.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3, Mengel 2x3, Dempsey 3x4 (HR, 2B), Beck 3x3 (2xHR), Messmann 2x4, Ball 3x4 (HR).
Fort Atkinson 11, Oregon 2
OREGON — Kaitlyn Burke and Deanna Pfaff both drove in three runs each to lead the Blackhawks to a Badger South win over host Oregon on Tuesday.
Burke finished the game 3-for-3 and also scored twice. Pfaff’s three RBIs came off one hit. Alex Theriault went 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice. Kaylee Jordan ended the game a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and scored a game-high three times.
Alexis Jacobson got the win on the mound, giving up one earned run in seven innings. Jacobson struck out four batters and walked just two on 118 pitches.
FORT ATKINSON 11, OREGON 2
Fort Atkinson 012 305 0 — 11 12 3
Oregon 002 000 0 — 2 10 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Jacobson 7-10-1-2-4; O: Spilde 5-9-6-0-5.
Leading hitters — FA: Theriault 2x4, Burke 3x4, Jordan 3x4 (2x2B); O: Berman 2x4 (2B), Etienne 2x3.
Lakeside Lutheran 7, Marshall 2
LAKE MILLS — Kendra Blake homered and Kieghtan Rank pitched a complete game to lead Lakeside to a nonconference win over visiting Marshall on Tuesday.
“We had a nice game,” Lakeside head coach Matthew Doering said “Kieghtan Rank attacked the strike zone in the circle and we got timely hitting from the middle of our lineup.”
Blake connected on a two-run home run to cap off a three-run first inning for the Warriors. Lakeside Lutheran (9-9, 5-4 North) didn’t looking back, as the Warriors held their lead the rest of the game.
Blake tied a game-high with two RBIs. Olyvia Uecker also drove in a pair of runs. Uecker finished 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice.
Rank worked all seven innings in the circle for Lakeside, striking out four batters while allowing five hits. She walked just one batter on her way to surrendering two runs.
Jenna Swanlund led Marshall with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. Emily Brodbeck pitched a complete game for the Cardinals, striking out seven batters while giving up three earned runs.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, MARSHALL 2
Marshall 000 200 0 — 2 5 4
Lakeside 303 001 X — 7 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Brodbeck 6-6-3-3-7; LL: Rank 7-5-2-1-4.
Leading hitters — M: Rateike 2B, Swanlund 2x3 (2B), Luzenski 2B; LL: Uecker 2x3 (2B), Blake 2x3 (HR).
Cambridge 10, Luther Prep 2
WATERTOWN — Saveea Freeland drove in five runs off four hits to lead Cambridge to a nonconference win over host Luther Prep on Tuesday.
Freeland finished the game 4-for-4, collecting one double and two triples. She also scored three times. Emma Nottestad picked up the win on the mound for Cambridge, pitching a complete-seven innings. Nottestad struck out six batters and allowed one earned run.
Sadie Bolton was the only Phoenix to collect multiple hits in the loss. She finished the game 2-for-3 with a double. Emma Bortulin pitched seven innings, allowing eight earned runs while striking out six.
The Blue Jays led 2-1 after the first inning, but outscored the Phoenix 8-1 the final six innings.
CAMBRIDGE 10, LUTHER PREP 2
Cambridge 200 035 0 — 10 10 1
Luther Prep 100 000 1 — 2 7 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Nottestad 7-7-1-1-6; LP: Bortulin 7-10-8-3-6.
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 4x4 (2B, 2x3B), Stenklyft 2x4 (3B); LP: Bolton 2x3 (2B).
