DEERFIELD -- The Demons had the upper hand on the L-Cats, ranked ninth in Division 2, for five innings.
Lake Mills then assembled an all-time rally in the sixth.
DEERFIELD -- The Demons had the upper hand on the L-Cats, ranked ninth in Division 2, for five innings.
Lake Mills then assembled an all-time rally in the sixth.
Lake Mills' softball team scored 16 sixth-inning runs and stomped host Deerfield 18-5 in nonconference action Tuesday.
The L-Cats sent 20 hitters to the dish in their big inning, tallying 10 hits while drawing six walks and taking advantage of a pair of errors and a hit batsmen.
Lake Mills (17-4), which has won 12 in a row, had just one hit -- a run-scoring single by Emily Wollin in the second -- through five innings.
Winning pitcher Avery Chilson singled in a run in the sixth and another scored via error to make it 5-all. Mads Sherry stole home on a double steal and Belle Topel followed with a two-run single. Chilson's two-out double pushed the margin to 12-5 and Taylor Wollin's two-run home run to left on a full count capped the rally.
Chilson pitched three scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Starter Ava Kleinfeldt, who was 3-for-5, allowed four earned on five hits with five strikeouts in three frames.
LAKE MILLS 18, DEERFIELD 5 (6)
Lake Mills 010 01(16) -- 18 11 1
Deerfield 013 100 -- 5 7 4
Leading hitters -- LM: T. Wollin (HR), Sellnow (2B), Chilson 2x3 (2B), Topel 2x5, Kleinfeldt 3x5; D: Nelson (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- D: Klein L; 5.2-10-18-10-11-5, Moore 0.1-1-0-0-0-0; LM: Kleinfeldt 3-5-5-4-2-5, Chilson W; 3-2-0-0-2-3.
WLA 10, LAKESIDE 4
LAKE MILLS -- Lindsey Nell hit a three-run home run in the first inning as fourth-ranked Winnebago Lutheran Academy topped host Lakeside Lutheran 10-4 in nonconference softball on Tuesday.
Nell sent a 2-1 pitch over the right-field fence to give WLA a 4-0 lead.
Abby Meis hit a solo shot for Lakeside (10-9) in the home half of the first.
WLA (17-2) led 9-3 in the fourth on a run-scoring double by Audrey Schumacher.
"WLA is a solid squad," Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. "We played a lot of solid softball, but they got timely hitting and took advantage of miscues on our part. We got some nice hits early, but couldn't keep it going."
WLA 10, LAKESIDE 4
WLA 420 300 1 -- 10 11 2
Lakeside 111 000 1 -- 4 8 2
Leading hitters -- WLA: Anhalt 2x4 (2B), Johnson 2x4, Schumacher (2B), Simon (2B), Nell (HR); LL: Meis 2x4 (HR), Shadoski 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- WLA: Boelk W; 7-8-4-3-2-2; LL: Ki. Rank L; 2-6-6-0-2-0; Cook 5-5-4-4-2-2.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.