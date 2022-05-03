POYNETTE — Brooke Steinhorst hit two three-run home runs and Poynette defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team 14-4 in five innings in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Steinhorst hit a shot to center with no out in the first and sent another ball over the centerfield fence in the fifth with one out to enact the 10-run rule.
Chloe Berg hit a solo home run to left in the Lakeside second and Nora Statz’s three-run homer to center with two down in the third cut the Warriors’ deficit to 5-4.
Poynette’s Morgan Gunderson hit a two-run homer in the fourth and the conference-co-leading Pumas plated two more runs via error in the frame to go up 9-4.
The Pumas’ Holly Lowenberg struck out eight and gave up four earned runs on three hits in five innings to pick up the decision.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook allowed four earned on six hits in 2/3 of an inning to take the loss. Reliever Kieghtan Rank surrendered four earned on eight hits with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings for the Warriors (8-3, 4-3 Capitol North).
POYNETTE 14, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4 (5)
Lakeside 013 00 — 4 3 7
Poynette 500 45 — 14 14 0
Leading hitters — LL: Statz (HR), Berg (HR); P: Meister 2x4, Gunderson 2x4 (HR), Steinhorst 2x4 (2 HR), Lowenberg 2x3, Gavinski 2x3 (2B), Ripp 2x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook L; 0.2-6-5-4-0-0, Rank 3.2-8-9-4-3-1; P: Lowenberg W; 5-3-4-4-8-1.
BLUEJAYS SWEEP DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD
JUNEAU — Johnson Creek swept Dodgeland/Hustisford 15-3 and 8-2 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Monday.
Hailee Walk earned the decision in the first game, backed by her team’s 20 hit attack. Hannah Budig, Josey Whitehouse and Lexi Swanson each had four hits. Whitehouse and Swanson drove in four runs. Budig and Lainey Benz each drove in three for Johnson Creek (11-5, 8-3 in conference).
Alexis Noble had three hits for Dodgeland/Hustisford (4-8 overall and in conference).
In the second game, Benz tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts for the Bluejays. Budig had four hits including three triples and two RBIs. Kehl, who took the loss for Dodgeland/Hustisford, had the team’s only hit.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 15, DODGE/HUSTY 3
Johnson Creek 216 42 — 15 20 0
Dodge/Husty 000 03 — 3 8 0
WP: H. Walk
LP: Schall
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (H. Walk 5-8-3-3-2-1), DH (Schall 5-20-15-15-1-1)
Leading hitters — JC (Budig 4x5, 3B (2), Whitehouse 4x5, 2B (2), Swanson 4x5, Swanson, Fincutter 2x4, Benz 3x5, 2B), DH (Nobile 3x3 Justmann 2B, Kehl 2B, Passig 2B, Schall 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 8, DODGE/HUSTY 2
Dodge/Husty 000 200 0 — 2 1 3
Johnson Creek 000 440 X — 8 9 0
WP: Benz
LP: Kehl
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH (Kehl 6-8-8-7-7-4,), JC (Benz 7-1-2-1-15-4)
Leading hitters — JC (Budig 4x4, 3B (3), Benz 2B, Fincutter 3B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.