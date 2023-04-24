CAMBRIDGE — Jenna Shadoski led off the game with a home run and Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team routed host Cambridge 21-7 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Shadoski took a 2-0 offering and sent it the other way over the right field fence for the Warriors, who added 10 second-inning runs on just three hits. Lakeside drew four bases-loaded walks in its big rally.
Keyanna Rank went 4-for-5, drove in three runs and scored three times while Chloe Berg had three hits and scored three times for the Warriors (5-3). Grace Plitzuweit also had a three-RBI game.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook pitched all five frames in the victory, allowing three earned on six hits while striking out five.
Saveea Freeland had two hits and Kayla Roidt went 3 of 3 for the Blue Jays (1-4).
EVANSVILLE — Evansville third baseman Tailer Bartelt delivered a walk-off single to lift the Blue Devils over Whitewater 3-2 in a Rock Valley Conference softball game on Monday.
The Blue Devils scored the game’s first run in the first inning after Mackenzie Kostroun scored on a wild pitch.
Whitewater pitcher Sydney Schilt kept Evansville scoreless for the next two innings before the Whippets (4-7 overall, 3-7 conference) scored in the fourth. Cali Kopecky recorded a sin gle to bring home Jenna Pope to tie that game at 1-1. Schilt finished the contest with 12 strikeouts in the circle.
Evansville (4-5-1, 4-5) came back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Bartfelt scored on a wild pitch. In the top of the sixth, Whitewater tied the game again at 2-2 with a home run to right field from Schilt.
With a tied score and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Bartfelt singled to bring home Kostroun to win the game.
Evansville’s Haley Ross picked up the win as she pitched seven innings, struck out six and walked none.
EVANSVILLE 3, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater 000 101 0— 2 5 0
Evansville 100 010 1 — 3 6 1
Leading hitters—Kostroun (E) 2x3, Bartelt (E) 2x4, Kopecky (W) 2x3. 2B—Brandenburg (E), Bartelt, Pope (W). HR—Schilt (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Ross (W, 7-5-2-2-6-0); W: Schilt (6 1/3-6-3-3-12-3).
ELKHORN 6, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
ELKHORN — Three runs in the first inning was enough to propel Elkhorn past Palmyra-Eagle in a nonconference softball on Monday.
In the first, Elkhorn's Michaela Meinen hit a three-run home run to center field to give the Elks (8-1) a 3-0 lead.
Palmyra-Eagle (4-5) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third inning, thanks in part to an RBI double by Molly Nettesheim, before Elkhorn answered with a sacrifice fly from Meinen.
The Elks scored two more runs in the sixth inning with a two-RBI single from Abbey Remington.
Elkhorn's Kayla Wall got the win after giving up just four hits in seven innings.
ELKHORN 6, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
Palmyra-Eagle 012 000 0 — 3 4 3
Elkhorn 301 002 X — 6 4 0
Leading hitters—2B—Wester (E), Nettesheim (PE). HR—Meinen (E).
