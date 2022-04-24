ORFORDVILLE — Palmyra-Eagle’s softball team swept host Orfordville Parkview in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday.
The Panthers (7-3 overall) won 4-3 in game 1 before earning a 9-5 victory in game 2.
In the opener, Teagan Koutsky struck out nine and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits in a complete-game performance to earn the decision.
Cassidy Taylor produced the go-ahead hit — a two-run single to right field with two outs in the sixth — to give P-E a 4-3 edge. Koutsky struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth and worked a 1-2-3 seventh to close it out.
Molly Nettesheim was 3-for-3, driving in two runs, and Maddie Koutsky and Ella Rupinski had two hits apiece.
In the finale, Mady Netteshiem struck out five and walked none, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits in seven innings to get the victory.
The Vikings scored four times in the first and led until the fifth, when the Panthers’ Mary Ellen Tiller tripled in the game-tying run to make it 4-4. Mady Nettesheim then plated Tiller on a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run. Maddie Koutsky hit a two-run, two-out home run to right in the sixth.
Teagan Koutsky, Tiller, who scored three times, and Mady Nettesheim all had three hits.
First game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 4, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 3
Palmyra-Eagle 002 002 0 — 4 9 0
Parkview 300 000 0 — 3 10 0
Leading hitters—PE: Molly Nettesheim 3x3 (2B), Maddie Koutsky 2x4, Ella Rupinski 2x3 OP: Christina Stark 2x4 (2B), Jazmyn Wiedmer (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—PE: Teagan Koutsky (W, 7-10-3-3-9-3) OP: Kylie Stark (L, 7-9-4-4-6-1).
Second game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 9, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 5
Parkview 400 000 1 — 5 8 2
Palmyra-Eagle 010 224 x — 9 15 2
Leading hitters—OP: Jazmyn Wiedmer 4x4 (2 3B), Joey Meyers 2x4 PE: Teagan Koutsky 3x4 (2B), Maddie Koutsky (HR), Molly Nettesheim 2x4 (2B), Mady Nettesheim 3x4 (2B), Mary Ellen Tiller 3x4 (3B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—OP: Kylie Stark (L, 6-15-9-7-9-1) PE: Mady Nettesheim (W, 7-8-5-3-5-0).
BLUEJAYS SWEEP RIO
RIO — Johnson Creek’s softball team swept Rio 27-1 and 21-3 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday.
Lexi Swanson earned the decision in the first game and added three hits at the plate. Jenna Fincutter had four hits including a pair of home runs and drove in six runs. Josie Whitehouse added three hits including a homer. Lainey Benz added three hits and two RBIs. Ashlee Walk and Caitlyn Lapp each had two RBIs.
Molly Altreuter earned the decision in the second game and helped her own cause with a home run and three RBIs. Fincutter had three hits and five RBIs. Benz also drove in three runs.
Johnson Creek (5-3, 2-1 in conference) hosts Parkview on Tuesday.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 27, RIO 1
Johnson Creek 3(14)(10) — 27 20 0
Rio 100 — 1 1 0
WP: Swanson
LP: Marble
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Swanson W 2.2-11-1-2-0), R (Marble 1.2-15-17-17-2-4, Tompkins 1-5-10-10-1-8)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 3x3, 2B, HR, Swanson 3x4, 2B, Fincutter 4x4, 2B, HR (2), Benz 3x3, 2B, Brigowatz 2x2, 2B
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 21, RIO 3
Rio 300 — 3 3 1
Johnson Creek (12)9X — 21 15 0
WP: Altreuter
LP: Benisch
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Altreuter W 3-3-3-3-5-3), R (Benisch L 1-12-16-16-0-4, Marble 1-3-5-1-3)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 3x3, Fincutter 2x2, 3B, Benz 2x3, 2B, 3B, Altreuter 2x2, HR)
CARDINALS SWEEP WHIPPETS
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater softball team was swept by visiting Brodhead in a Rock Valley doubleheader on Saturday.
The Cardinals won the first game 11-0, taking the final 12-1 in five innings.
Brodhead’s McKenna Young struck out 16 and allowed just a single in seven frames to earn the win in the opener. Sophia Leitzen had three hits, including a home run, and Young tripled twice.
Jenna Pope allowed five earned runs on four hits, walking six in four innings to take the loss.
In the finale, Young threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 and gave up an unearned run.
First game
BRODHEAD 11, WHITEWATER 0
Brodhead 102 051 2 — 11 9 2
Whitewater 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Leading hitters—Br: Sophia Leitzen 3x4 (HR, 3B), McKenna Young 2x5 (2 3B), Cora Hafen 2x4) W: Lilly Krahn 1x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Br: McKenna Young (W, 7-1-0-0-16-2) W: Jenna Pope (L, 4-4-7-5-1-6) Cheyenne Bohmann (3-5-4-2-2-3).
Second game
BRODHEAD 11, WHITEWATER 1 (5)
Whitewater 010 00 — 1 0 5
Brodhead 211 07 — 11 6 2
Leading hitters—Br: Hafen (2B), Hoesly (3B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Kubicz (L, 4.2-5-11-2-4-2), Pope (0-1-0-0-0-0) B: Young (W, 5-0-1-0-10-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.