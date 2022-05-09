MARSHALL -- Greta Pingel's go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning sent the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team past Marshall 5-4 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Winning pitcher Grace Cook got the Warriors within 4-3 on a run-scoring single with one out in the sixth. Jordan Genz followed with a single to right, putting a pair of runners in scoring position for Pingel who lined the first pitch she saw from Emily Brodbeck to center to give Lakeside a 5-4 edge.

Cook exited after allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh. Reliever Kieghtan Rank got Kate Luzenski to fly out to center for the second out before walking Brodbeck to load the bases. Rank then induced a ground ball on the infield to end it.

Pingel hit a solo shot to center in the third to give Lakeside (11-5) a 2-1 edge.

Marshall took a 4-2 advantage on back-to-back RBI hits by Kaitlin Jesberger and Josi Mender in the fourth.

Cook allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out three with four walks over 6 1/3 innings. 

Brodbeck took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in seven frames.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,

MARSHALL 4

Lakeside 101 003 0 -- 5 8 2

Marshall 011 200 0 -- 4 10 3

Leading hitters -- LL: Pingel 2x3 (HR); M: Quam 3x4, Dahl 2x4.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- M: Brodbeck L; 7-8-5-4-6-1; LL: Cook W; 6.1-10-4-4-3-4, Rank 0.2-0-0-0-0-1.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 27, RIO 0 (3)

PALMYRA -- It only took the Palmyra-Eagle softball team two innings to put up 27 runs in a 27-0 win over Rio on Monday.

Senior Kyler Koutsky hit two home runs, one of which was a grand slam. Senior Mary Ellen Tiller also homered.

Koutsky and Tiller both accounted for five RBIs, while freshman Teagan Koutsky drove in three runs.

In the circle for the Panthers (11-5, 11-4), senior Mady Nettesheim pitched three innings, striking out three to pick up the victory.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 27, RIO 0 (3)

RIO 0 0 0 — 0 4 1

PE 8 19 x — 27 17 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Nettesheim (W; 3-4-0-0-3-0); R: Grams (L; 2-17-27-27-1-10).

Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky (GS, HR), Tiller 3x4 (HR, 2B), M. Koutsky 2x2, Cowsert 2x2, T. Koutsky 3x3 (3B); R: Grams 2x2, Holford 1x1, England 1x1.

Load comments