PORTAGE — Taylor Roughen struck out 16 hitters in a three-hit shutout as the Lake Mills softball team won at Portage 8-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Roughen was perfect through three frames, striking out eight of the first nine hitters she faced. Portage’s Elizabeth Fick doubled to open the fourth and Maddy Loomis singled next. A pair of pop outs and a strikeout ended the inning with no damage.
The L-Cats (19-3) put a crooked number on the board in the first inning, jumping ahead 3-0. Tessa Kottwitz lined a triple to center to lead off the inning and later scored on an error by the catcher. Ava Klienfelt hit a two-out, two-run double to left.
Belle Topel’s sacrifice fly scored Klienfelt in the sixth. Roughen doubled home Kottwitz as part of a four-run seventh. Syd Schwartz and Taylor Wollin followed with run-scoring singles and Avery Chilson drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt.
Roughen was 2-for-4 and scored twice. Kottwitz and Ellie Evenson also each scored two times.
LAKE MILLS 8, PORTAGE 0
Lake Mills 300 001 4 — 8 7 0
Portage 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-3-0-0-16-0); P: Kratz (L; 7-7-8-7-10-4).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 2x4 (2B), Klienfelt (2B), Kottwitz (3B); P: Loomis 2x3, Fick (2B).
Johnson Creek 15, Rio 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson drove in four runs and Isabella Herman tossed a complete-game shoutout as the Bluejays earned a Trailways South home win on Saturday over Rio.
Swanson finished 2-for-3 at the plate, adding three runs in the win. Kaiyli Thompson also scored three times and collected two hits.
In the circle, Herman pitched four innings, giving up two hits and no runs. She also struck out eight batters.
Five Johnson Creek runs in the bottom of the fourth inning ended the game.
JOHNSON CREEK 15, RIO 0
Rio 000 0XX X — 0 2 4
Johnson Creek 361 5XX X — 15 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 4-2-0-0-8.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3 (2B), Swanson 2x3 (2B), Thompson 2x3, Whitehouse 2x3 (2B), Fincutter 2x3 (2B).
Palmyra-Eagle 15, Parkview 7
PALMYRA — Madyson Nettesheim drove in five runs and also homered as the Panthers cruised to a Trailways South win on Saturday.
Nettesheim finished 3-for-5 and also drove in two runs. Kyler Koutsky scored four times out of the leadoff spot and also collected three hits and two RBIs.
Ally Fredrick finished with a game-high four hits. Fredrick also pitched a complete-seven innings on the mound, allowing two earned run while striking out five batters.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, PARKVIEW 78
Parkview 520 000 0 — 7 8 1
Palmyra-Eagle 521 124 X — 15 20 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PV: Stark 6-10-14-3-5; PE: Fredrick 7-8-2-0-5.
Leading hitters — PV: Meyers 2x4, Nolan 2x4, Stark 2x4 (2B); PE: Koutsky 3x4 (3B, 2B), Fredrick 4x5 (2x2B), Ma. Nettesheim 3x5 (HR), Mo. Nettesheim 2x4, Ellen Tiller 3x5 (3B), Koss 2x4
Lakeside Lutheran 12, Whitewater 0
WHITEWATER — Kieghtan Rank tossed a four-hit shutout as Lakeside Lutheran beat host Whitewater in a nonconference game on Friday.
Kylee Gnabasik went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, scoring twice out of the two-spot in the order for the Warriors (11-10).
“Jenna Shadoski and Kylee Gnabasik hit the ball well,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. “We played clean defensively and Kieghtan Rank threw a five-inning four-hit shutout. It was a great team win.”
Rank struck out five, walking none.
Greta Pingel had a two-out, two-run double to center in the first inning for Lakeside. Shadoski had a run-scoring triple in the second and scored on a wild pitch later in the frame. In the fifth, Gnabasik had a two-run double and Kendra Blake had a two-RBI single.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Lakeside Luth. 220 44 — 12 7 0
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 5-4-0-0-5-0); W: Pope (L; 3.1-3-8-8-0-3), Bohmann (1.2-4-4-4-1-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Gnabasik 2x4 (3B, 2B), Shadoski (3B), Pingel (2B).
Cambridge 17, Williams Bay 7
WILLIAMS BAY — The Blue Jays earned a nonconference win over the Bulldogs Friday at Williams Bay High School.
With the win, Cambridge — who won the Capitol South title last week — moved to 13-6 on the season.
