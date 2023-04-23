WATERLOO -- Jenna Shadoski tripled twice and drove in four runs to lead Lakeside Lutheran past host Waterloo 12-6 in nonconference softball on Friday.
The Warriors (4-3) drew three consecutive no-out walks in the second inning. Shadoski then lined a bases-clearing triple to left field, giving Lakeside a 4-1 edge. The Warriors added three more runs to cap their six-run rally.
Waterloo (4-2) got within 7-4 in the bottom of the frame after an RBI single by Ava Jaehnke and two-run single by Brenna Huebner, who was 4-for-4.
Shadoski and Abby Meis generated back-to-back RBI singles in the Lakeside fifth. Meis' two-run single in the seventh made it 11-4.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook went the distance to earn the decision, permitting five earned on 12 hits.
Brodhead needed just eight innings to take down Rock Valley opponent Whitewater (4-6 overall, 3-6 Rock Valley) in a softball doubleheader Friday. The Cardinals won the first game 17-0 and the second 12-0.
With its two stars in the circle, Mckenna Young and Ava Risum, Brodhead (11-0, 10-0) kept the Whippets' lineup in check and kept its record spotless. Young pitched the first game, recording eight strikeouts and giving up one hit in three innings. Risum pitched five innings in the second game, giving up just three hits and striking out 13 batters.
The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first inning of game one followed by seven runs in the second. At the plate, Sophia Leitzen went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and Jaelyn Hillard hit a home run.
Young had a solid game at the plate in game two, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Risum also recorded two hits.
Whitewater's Falyn Krahn had two hits in the second game and Nataly Benes hit a double.
GAME ONE
BRODHEAD 17, WHITEWATER 0 (3)
Whitewater 000 — 0 1 5
Brodhead (10)7X — 17 9 0
Leading hitters—Leitzen (B) 3x3. HR—Hilliard (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Young (W, 3-1-0-0-8-1); W: Lesperance (1/3-1-2-0-0-1), Pope (2/3-3-7-3-0-3), Kubicz (1-5-8-8-0-4).
GAME TWO
BRODHEAD 12, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Brodhead 342 03 — 12 8 0
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 3 4
Leading hitters—Krahn (W) 2x2, Risum (B) 2x3, Young (B) 2x4. 2B—Benes (W), Young. HR—Young.
