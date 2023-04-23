Softball
Buy Now

WATERLOO -- Jenna Shadoski tripled twice and drove in four runs to lead Lakeside Lutheran past host Waterloo 12-6 in nonconference softball on Friday.

The Warriors (4-3) drew three consecutive no-out walks in the second inning. Shadoski then lined a bases-clearing triple to left field, giving Lakeside a 4-1 edge. The Warriors added three more runs to cap their six-run rally.

Load comments