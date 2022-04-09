LAKE MILLS -- Grace Cook tossed a four-hitter, Nora Statz homered and the Lakeside Lutheran softball team topped Cambridge 9-1 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Friday.
Statz opened the scoring on a snowy afternoon by hammering a 2-1 pitch over the center field fence for a 2-run shot in the first inning.
"Statz had another great night at the plate," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Kendall Lemke had a great night right behind her with three hits. The top of the order did a great job getting on and getting around to score."
Cook gave up an earned run, struck out two and walked two in a complete game, earning the decision.
"Cook had a very nice first start of the year in the circle," Doering said. "She kept the hitters off balance and our defense played great behind her. This was a great way to finish off a 3-0 week."
Chloe Berg, Kendall Lemke and Kieghtan Rank had run-scoring singles in the third, extending the lead to 5-0. Lemke added an RBI double in the fourth for Lakeside (3-0).
Lemke was 3-for-3, Abby Meis went 2-for-4, scoring twice, while Berg and Statz also both had multi-hit games.
For the Blue Jays, who were playing their season opener, Emma Nottestad went 2-for-3 with a double at the dish and took the loss, allowing seven earned on 13 hits with 10 strikeouts over six frames.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 9,
CAMBRIDGE 1
Cambridge 000 010 0 -- 1 4 3
Lakeside 203 220 X -- 9 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Nottestad L; 6-13-9-7-10-3; LL: Cook W; 7-4-1-1-2-2.
Leading hitters -- C: Nottestad 2x3 (2B); LL: Meis 2x4 (2B), Statz 2x3 (HR), Berg 2x4, Lemke 3x3 (2B), Shadoski (2B).
L-CATS SWEEP WILDCATS
LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills softball team improved to 4-0 with a pair of convincing wins over Belleville in nonconference action at Rotary Park on Saturday.
The L-Cats won the opener 17-0 and the finale 12-0, permitting just three hits in both games combined.
Avery Chilson earned the decision in game one, striking out 10 while allowing one hit in five innings.
Lake Mills scored seven runs on six hits in the first inning and never looked back. Belle Topel, who was 3-for-4 with five RBIs, had a two-run single before consecutive RBI base knocks by Ava Kleinfeldt, Payton Quest and Savannah Radtke. Quest was 2-for-3, doubling twice.
In the finale, Kleinfeldt struck out 14 and allowed two hits in five frames to earn the decision.
McKenna Grossman, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored twice, opened the scoring in the second with a two-run double. Chilson and Topel added run-scoring singles. In the fourth, Taylor Wollin, Natalie Grulke, Grossman and Kate Gero produced RBI singles in an eight-run frame.
GAME 1
LAKE MILLS 17,
BELLEVILLE 0 (5)
Belleville 000 00 -- 0 1 3
Lake Mills 713 6x -- 17 15 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- B: Prochaska L; 4-15-17-13-3-1; LM: Chilson W; 5-1-0-0-2-10.
Leading hitters -- LM: Kottwitz 2x4, Topel 3x4 (3B) Quest 2x3 (2 2B), Radtke 2x3, Grossman 2x3.
GAME 2
LAKE MILLS 12,
BELLEVILLE 0 (5)
Lake Mills 040 80 -- 12 12 1
Belleville 000 00 -- 0 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: W; Kleinfeldt 5-2-0-0-3-14; B: Benash L; 3.1-11-12-11-6-1, Prochaska 1.2-1-0-0-0-2.
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x3, Kleinfeldt 2x3 (2B), Grossman 2x3 (2B), E. Wollin (2B); B: Patrow (2B)
