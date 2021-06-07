WATERLOO — Belle Topel hit a home run and Taylor Roughen struck out 13 in a six-hitter as the Lake Mills softball team beat Waterloo 6-1 in a nonconference game at Fireman’s Park on Monday.
Syd Schwartz led off the L-Cat second with a walk and later scored on an error by the catcher. Roughen helped her own cause with a run-scoring single in the third that scored Tessa Kottwitz, who stole third after singling to open the frame.
Topel’s solo shot in the fourth was sent over the center field fence on an 0-1 pitch from Grace Marty to make it 3-0. Lake Mills (20-3) scored twice on three hits in the fifth, including an RBI single by Ava Klienfelt, who was 3-for-4 and had an RBI double in the seventh.
For the Pirates (10-9), Abbie Gier hit a solo shot in the sixth on a 2-1 offering for the only damage done off Roughen, who threw 90 pitches and walked just one to earn the decision.
Kottwitz, Roughen and Taylor Wollin had two base knocks apiece. Schwartz and Roughen both scored twice.
Marty took the loss, allowing 10 hits on five runs (four earned) over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three. Sophia Schneider pitched 2 2/3 relief innings, allowing a run on two hits while striking out three and walking three.
Gier was 2-for-4 and Brenna Huebner was 2-for-3 for Waterloo, which was outhit 12-6.
LAKE MILLS 6, WATERLOO 1
Lake Mills 011 120 1 — 6 12 0
Waterloo 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-6-1-1-13-1); WA: Marty (L; 4.1-10-5-4-3-3), Schneider (2.2-2-1-1-3-3).
Leading hitters — LM: Topel (HR), Klienfelt 3x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4 (2B), Roughen 2x2, Wollin 2x4; WA: Gier 2x4 (HR), Huebner 2x3.
Johnson Creek 8, Lakeside Lutheran 5
JOHNSON CREEK — Hannah Budig was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Johnson Creek scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of a nonconference home win over Lakeside on Monday.
Bella Herman earned the decision for the Bluejays (13-6) with an eight-hitter. She allowed five earned, striking out three and walking three on 116 pitches.
Kieghtan Rank took the loss for Lakeside (11-11), allowing eight runs (one earned) on 10 hits over six frames, striking out three with no walks.
Kendra Blake had a two-RBI single in the first inning for the Warriors and Greta Pingel drove in a pair with a single in the third that made it 4-0.
Johnson Creek got within a run with a four-run bottom of the third. Budig had a run-scoring single and Kaiyli Thompson’s RBI double capped the frame.
The Bluejays’ Jenna Fincutter tied the game 5-5 with a single to center in the fifth before a two-run error on a grounder hit to third by Josey Whitehouse made it 7-5.
Jenna Shadoski and Abby Meis had two hits each for Lakeside and Thompson was 2-for-4.
JOHNSON CREEK 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside Lutheran 203 000 0 — 5 8 5
Johnson Creek 004 031 x — 8 10 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 6-10-8-1-3-0); JC: Herman (W; 7-8-5-5-3-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4, Meis 2x2; JC: Budig 2x4, Thompson 2x4 (2B), Whitehouse (2B).
Palmyra-Eagle 19, Delavan-Darien 2
DELAVAN — Maddie Koutsky drove in four runs to lead the Panthers to a lopsided nonconference victory on Monday.
Mary Ellen Tiller added three RBIs in the victory. Kyler Koutsky scored three times and collected three hits out of the leadoff spot for Palmyra.
After scoring three runs the first inning, Palmyra scored 11 in the top of the second.
Madyson Nettesheim pitched four innings for the Panthers, striking out three batters while allowing four hits and one earned run.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 19, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2
Palmyra-Eagle 3110 5XX X — 19 17 2
Delavan-Darien 000 2XX X — 2 4 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Ma. Nettesheim 4-4-1-0-3; DD: Rueson 4-17-13-7-5.
Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky 3x4, Fredrick 3x3 (3B), Ma. Nettesheim 2x2 (3B, 2B), Ellen Tiller 2x4 (3B), M. Koutsky 2x2 (2x2B), Ireland 2B, Mo. Nettesheim 3B; DD: Bogeit 2B.
Beloit Turner 18, Whitewater 4
BELOIT — The Trojans scored 10 runs in the first inning to earn a Rock Valley victory over the Whippets on Monday.
Jenna Mosley drove in three runs for Beloit Turner.
BELOIT TURNER 18, WHITEWATER 4
Whitewater 000 22X X — 4 7 5
Beloit Turner 1017 0XX X — 18 16 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Kubicz 3.2-10-4-4-1; BT: Toland 4-5-2-2-3.
Leading hitters — WW: Kubicz 2x2, K. Kopecky 2B.
