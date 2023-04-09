WHITEWATER -- Whitewater's softball team beat McFarland in walk-off fashion, 6-5, in the seventh inning on Friday at WHS.
The Whippets' Jennifer Gosh delivered a bases-clearing three-run double earlier in the seventh to make it 5-all. Taiya Kolb dug in with two down and a runner on second. On an 0-1 offering, Kolb lined a ball to second base, reaching on an error as courtesy runner Reece Hammond scored the winning run.
Whitewater starter Jenna Pope fanned 11 and walked none in a complete-game four-hitter to pick up the victory. She permitted five unearned runs.
Whitewater scored twice in the third on RBIs from Falyn Krahn and Sydney Schlit to lead 2-1 before the Spartans pushed four runs across in the sixth.
WHITEWATER 6, MCFARLAND 5
McFarland 100 004 0 -- 5 4 3
Whitewater 002 000 4 -- 6 9 4
Leading hitters -- WW: Krahn 2x3, Pope 2x3, Gosh (2B).
BELOIT -- Turner starting pitcher Ryleigh Rose only allowed one base runner all night as she tossed a five inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Whitewater on Thursday.
Rose’s one walk was her only blemish as she struck out four while an explosive offense behind her erupted for four runs in both the fourth and the fifth to put an early end to the night.
Kamdyn Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Turner’s (4-1) leadoff spot while Taylor Viens was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a triple as the Whippets (1-2) committed five errors.
Cacee Carl anchored the nine spot in the lineup with a 2-for-4, two RBI performance while Gabby Champeny and Kamryn Clark both stole three bases.
BELOIT TURNER 10, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 0 5
Beloit Turner 110 44 — 10 8 0
Leading hitters—Davis (BT) 2x4, Carl (BT) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Schlit (L, 4 2/3-8-10–4-3-4), Pope (1/3-0-0-0-0-0). BT: Rose (5-0-0-0-1-4).
PANTHERS SWEEP PIRATES
PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle softball team swept Fall River in a doubleheader on Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
In the first game, senior Molly Nettesheim hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning and recorded three RBIs in a 10-0 win. Nettesheim, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, pitched six shutout innings with two strikeouts.
Freshman Brooklyn West went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Sophomore Teagan Koutsky hit a double and a triple, going 4-for-4 and scoring twice.
In the second game, Briahna Covarrubias hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning in a 13-1 win. Covarrubias went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Sophomore Presley Koss hit a two-run triple and drove in three runs.
In the circle, West pitched five innings for the Panthers (4-2) with five strikeouts.
