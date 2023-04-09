Softball roundup
Buy Now

WHITEWATER -- Whitewater's softball team beat McFarland in walk-off fashion, 6-5, in the seventh inning on Friday at WHS.

The Whippets' Jennifer Gosh delivered a bases-clearing three-run double earlier in the seventh to make it 5-all. Taiya Kolb dug in with two down and a runner on second. On an 0-1 offering, Kolb lined a ball to second base, reaching on an error as courtesy runner Reece Hammond scored the winning run.

Load comments