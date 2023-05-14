Softball: Waterloo tops Cambridge 5-0 nateg May 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cambridge junior Julia Schneider makes a catch while battling the rain in a 5-0 loss to Waterloo on Friday at CHS. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE -- Grace Marty pitched a seven-hit shutout in Waterloo's 5-0 victory over the Cambridge softball team on Friday at Cambridge High School.Marty struck out four for the Pirates, who scored on a Cambridge error and RBI single in the top of the first inning.In the sixth, Alix McCarthy hit an RBI double to score Leeah Dorn. Huebner hit an RBI double to score Ava Jaehnke in the seventh and then Baumann recorded an RBI groundout to score Ashlyn Albrecht.For Cambridge, junior Saveea Freeland pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits. Freeland and senior Kayla Roidt each recorded two hits.Waterloo (11-4-1 overall, 5-3 conference) moves past Cambridge (5-7, 4-4) for second place in the Capitol South.WATERLOO 5, CAMBRIDGE 0Waterloo 200 001 2 — 5 9 0Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 7 4Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Marty (W; 7-7-0-0-4-3); C: Freeland (L; 7-9-5-4-0-5).Leading hitters — W: Freund 2x3 (2B); C: Freeland 2x3 (2B), Roidt 2x3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
