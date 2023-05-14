Julia Schneider
Cambridge junior Julia Schneider makes a catch while battling the rain in a 5-0 loss to Waterloo on Friday at CHS.

 Calahan Steed

CAMBRIDGE -- Grace Marty pitched a seven-hit shutout in Waterloo's 5-0 victory over the Cambridge softball team on Friday at Cambridge High School.

Marty struck out four for the Pirates, who scored on a Cambridge error and RBI single in the top of the first inning.

