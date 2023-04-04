LAKE MILLS — Kennedy Weisensel struck out 17 in a complete-game five-hitter and Marshall knocked off host Lakeside Lutheran 8-1 in a nonconference softball game on Tuesday.
“It was great to get out and play,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Marshall played a solid game in all phases of the game.
“We got a lot more going offensively late in the game, but they had already taken control. Defensively, we played solid and made a handful of real nice plays to stop some runs from scoring. The defensive highlight of the night was a great catch and throw to the plate by Keyanna Rank to cut a runner down in the sixth inning.”
The Cardinals scored four times on four hits in the first, adding a pair of runs in the fourth to pull ahead 7-0.
Weisensel permitted an earned run on five hits and walked one.
Kieghtan Rank took the loss, allowing six earned on 13 hits in seven innings with four strikeouts for Lakeside (0-1).
“Kieghtan Rank threw a solid game in the circle, but Marshall found the holes all night,” Doering said. “Offensively, we need to put the ball in play more consistently. Chloe Berg and Kieghtan Rank had solid two-hit performances at the plate.”
Marshall 410 201 0 — 8 13 0
Lakeside 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
Leading hitters — M: H. Weisensel 2x3 (2B), Stuntebeck 2x3, Dahl 2x4, Fritter 2x4; LL: Berg 2x3, Rank 2x3 (2B).
