CAMBRIDGE — The 41st annual Wisconsin State Championships kicked off on a beautiful evening in south central Wisconsin. Day One of the two day affair was filled with awesome racing action highlighted by nine different feature events, including the return of the Midwest Truck Series. If the first day was any indication, day two is sure to be an intense, fun-filled night of racing action.
Seth Reamer of Columbus captured the Glassworks of Wisconsin 50 lap Late Model feature event. Reamer and Kyle Smith paced the field to green as they battled wheel to wheel for control. Reamer drove out front for sole possession of the lead on lap seven with Luke Westenberg moving up to second. While Reamer continued to show the way, Dylan Schuyler moved up to challenge Westenberg for second. Schuyler slipped into second on lap 32 with Dale Nottestad following into third a few laps later. Schuyler slowly picked away at Reamer’s advantage while the racing throughout the field was action packed. Jason Erickson drew in behind Nottestad as the due waged a great battle for position. Schuyler closed in behind Reamer in the closing laps, but ran out of time to make a move. At the checkers, it was Reamer for the win with Schuyler coming in a close second. Erickson got by Nottestad to finish third with defending State Champ, Casey Johnson, rounding out the top five.
Edgerton’s Casey Johnson led every lap of the Midwest Truck Series 50 lap feature presented by Seminary Springs Tavern. Starting on the pole, Johnson fired into the lead as the racing began with Jacob Nottestad quickly motoring up to second. The top two began to stretch their advantage over the rest of the field while everyone else jockeyed for position behind them. The two leaders maneuvered through lapped traffic around the halfway point of the event with Nottestad shadowing Johnson each lap. A caution on lap 35 slowed the pace followed by another quick yellow a lap later. Johnson and Nottestad led the field back to green each time with Johnson maintaining the edge. A final yellow on lap 43 set up a seven lap shootout to the finish. Johnson once again put his truck out front on the restart while Nottestad refused to go away. Sticking close to Johnson’s rear bumper, Nottestad spent the remainder of the event searching for a way to draw even with the leader. But Johnson held him at bay, flying under the checkers first to secure the win. Nottestad was forced to settle for second with John Ovadal Jr, James Lynch and Bryce Miller completing the top five.
Jefferson’s Jason Thoma grabbed the win in the 30 lap Sportsman feature event. Tyler Deporter led early with Jay Kalbus up to second and challenging for the top spot. A caution on lap seven put Deporter and Kalbus on the front row for the restart. Deporter moved out front as racing resumed while his father, Mark, pulled up to second. Mark drove under Tyler, stealing the top spot away on lap 11. Thoma followed into second just before another yellow waved on lap 15. While still under caution, Mark Deporter experienced mechanical difficulties, forcing him to retire from the race. Thoma and Tyler Deporter led the field back to green. As racing resumed, Tyler scrubbed the backstretch wall and then slid up into the turn three wall, making hard contact and ending his evening. Thoma led the field back to green for the final time, holding the top spot through the checkers to pick up the win. Robert Hansberry Jr raced up to finish second followed by Chris Jones, Chris Weber and Jordan Lamb.
Devon Dixon of Janesville captured the 20 lap International feature race. Gary Stark Jr led lap one with Dixon already charging up through the field. Dixon got to second on lap ten just as a caution waved the slow the field. Stark and Dixon paced the pack back to green with Dixon pouncing on the lead as racing resumed. Karter Stark followed under Gary Stark to pick up the second position as he tried to close in on Dixon. But Dixon held off his advances to cross the stripe first and get the win. Karter Stark was second followed by Gary Stark, Kyle Stark and Nick Schneider.
Dave Trute of New Lisbon grabbed the win in the 25 lap Hobby Stock main event. Chuck Egli relinquished the lead to Chester Williams on lap six with Johnny Robinson Jr up to second. After a caution on lap ten, Robinson moved out front with Williams remaining close by. Williams drew back even with Robinson, retaking the lead on lap 17 and opening the door for Trute to get alongside Robinson. Trute moved into second with six laps remaining and quickly drew in behind Williams at the front. Trute searched for second with Williams doing everything he could to keep him at bay. On lap 24, Trute got a run to the high side of Williams, drawing even as they flew under the white flag. The duo raced door to door over the final circuit as they charged toward the checkers. At the stripe, it was Trute for the win by inches with Williams settling for second. Chris Flairty finished third with Robinson and Nick Bruley rounding out the top five.
Duel 20 lap Bandit features saw Zach Barned combine finishes of second and first to claim the overall State Championship title. Jon Pettit led flag to flag in the first feature event to get the win. Barnes closed in in the final laps, but Pettit held him off to take the checkers followed by Barnes, Nick Schmidt, Matt Krinke and Ethan Degner. Josh Lenz took the early lead in the second feature event with Barnes quickly driving up to second. Barnes slipped by Lenz on lap eight and survived a caution a lap later to stay out front and get the win. Degner was second followed by Tyler White, Krinke and Nick Newton.
Janesville’s AJ Accardi claimed both 15 lap Road Warrior features en route to being crowned the overall Wisconsin State Champion for his division. Accardi and Matthew Thoma battled for the lead in feature number one with Accardi grabbing control after a late restart. Thoma tried to battle back alongside Accardi, but was unable to make it happen as Accardi crossed the stripe first followed by Thoma, Bill Reynolds, Rodger Stephenson and Garrett Meister. After contact between Reynolds and Thoma while fighting for the lead of the second feature, Accardi took control of the top spot and drove away to secure the victory. Reynolds rebounded to finish second ahead of Meister, Stephenson and Brittney Reynolds.
Day Two
A spectacular weekend of racing at Jefferson Speedway culminated with day two of the 41st annual Wisconsin State Championships. Double features in six divisions was highlighted by twin 50 lap Late Model main events. Edgerton’s Casey Johnson was in search of his sixth consecutive championship in the prestigious event. But Fort Atkinson’s Jason Erickson had different plans. The championship was decided in the final laps of the second feature event with Erickson trying to stay ahead of Johnson while also searching for the race win. Erickson edged out Johnson in the final standings to lock up his third championship in the season ending race weekend.
The first Late Model feature began with Jackson Lewis out front after starting on the pole. Will Rece raced up to second with Kolton Guralski pulling into third. Guralski moved into second on lap 14 while Johnson, Erickson and Dale Nottestad moved towards the front of the field. Nottestad got to third on lap 20, bringing Johnson along for fourth. A few laps later, Johnson got by Nottestad for third and pulled up behind Guralski. After sizing him for a few laps, Johnson got under Guralski to take away second. Lewis remained out front to cross the stripe first at the checkers. Following post race inspection, Lewis was forced to vacate his finishing position, handing the win to Johnson with Guralski, Nottestad, Erickson and Ryan Goldade rounding out the top five.
The second feature event got underway with Friday night’s winner, Seth Reamer grabbing the early lead. Dylan Schuyler followed up to second on lap three. After a caution on lap seven. Reamer and Schuyler led the field back to green, this time with Schuyler taking command on the restart while Will Rece followed up to second. Jason Erickson made his way to third as Rece began to work over Schuyler for the top spot. Rece got by the leader on lap 26 with Erickson moving up to battle Schuyler for second. Erickson completed the pass on lap 36, setting his sights on Rece. Meanwhile, Johnson was charging up into he top five, trying to keep pace with Erickson. A caution on lap 42 slowed the action with Erickson and Rece leading the pack back to green. Neither driver could clear for sole possession of the lead as the final yellow flag slowed the pace with three laps to go. Once again, Erickson and Rece led the field back to green with Johnson and Schuyler right behind them. As racing resumed, Rece held the slight advantage with Erickson sticking close by. As they raced past the checkers, it was Rece for the race with Erickson second. Schuyler finished third ahead of Johnson and Guralski. Erickson was crowned the 2021 State Champion with combined finishes of third, fourth and second on the weekend.
In Sportsman action, Jefferson’s Jason Thoma was looking to capitalize off his feature win on Friday night to pick up another State Title. Bobby Selsing Jr and Tim Coley began the first feature on the front row with Selsing taking the lead on lap two. Joey Pontbriand drove up to second to challenge Selsing. After a caution on lap 17, the duo restarted on the front row with Selsing regaining the lead on the restart. Thoma moved into third on lap 22 and continued forward alongside Pontbriand. Thoma got to second on lap 23 just before the yellow waved on lap 24. Selsing and Thoma led the pack back to green with Thoma firing into the lead after a brief battle with Selsing. At the checkers, it was Thoma for win followed by Selsing, Chris Jones, Robert Hansberry Jr and Mark Deporter.
Collin Tomlinson and Mike Lambert began the second feature as they battled for the lead from row one. The seesaw battle ended when Tomlinson claimed the point on lap ten. Jim Taylor moved up to challenge Tomlinson, taking the lead away on lap 12 with Robert Hansberry in tow for second. Hansberry drove to the high side of Taylor looking to lead until a caution on lap 20 paused the action. As racing resumed, Hansberry moved ahead of Taylor to take the lead while Thoma drove up to steal second from Taylor. At the checkers, it was Hansberry for the win followed by Thoma, Taylor, Mark Deporter and Pontbriand. With finished of first, first and second, Thoma secured the overall title as Sportsman State Champion.
Twin 20 lap International features started with Mark Dewey grabbing the lead from John Handeland. Dewey remained out front through a caution on lap eight while Kyle Stark made his way forward. Two more cautions during the second half of the race saw Dewey and Stark restart on the front row. Dewey held the advantage while Stark tried to surge forward. Stark made one last attempt at a winning pass on the final lap, but Dewey held him at bay to pick up the win. Kyle Stark was second with Mark English, James Junget and Gary Stark rounding out the top five.
After a caution on lap three, Stephen Hillary took the lead of the second feature with Stark quickly charging up to second. On lap six, Stark got under Hillary, taking the top spot away a lap later. Starting maintained the lead through a final caution to hang on and get the win. Tim Higgins was second followed by James Junget, Josh Tanguay and Mark Dewey. Kyle Stark of Marshall was crowned the overall International State Champ.
Twin 25 lap Hobby Stock features started with Jevin Guralski on the point while Scott Riedner drove up to second with his son, Brandon, in tow. While Guralski continued to show the way, Chris Flairty took to the high side as he moved through the top five. A caution slowed the racing on lap 14, pitting Guralski and Flairty on the front row for the restart. Flairty put his machine out front as racing resumed, hanging on through the checkers to secure the win. Guralski was second with Brandon Riedner, Scott Riedner and Shane Radtke completing the top five.
Chester Williams drove by Tucker Bodendorfer after a restart on lap eight of the second Hobby Stock feature. Dave Trute followed into second and quickly went to work on the new leader. The duo launched a great battle at the front of the field with Mike Krueger joining in. Trute made several attempts to get by Williams, only to be thwarted. At the checkers, it was Williams holding on to the lead with Trute a close second. Shane Radtke was third followed by Jimmy Robinson Jr and Bodendorfer. New Lisbon’s Dave Trute scored the overall title of State Champ with finishes of first, sixth and second in the three weekend features.
Emma Hunstiger and Kenny Storkson battled early for the lead of the first of twin 25 lap Legends features. Hunstiger spun on lap five, causing a caution. James Lynch moved out front on the restart while Danny Lehmkuhl and Adam Powers battled for second. Lehmkuhl took the spot on lap ten. After a caution on lap 19, Kendrick Kreyer moved ahead of Lynch to take the top spot while Dillon Schwanbeck joined the leaders. Schwanbeck followed Kreyer into second and immediately dove under the new leader. Schwanbeck cleared for the lead and drove off to get the win. Kreyer crossed the line second ahead of Storkson, Lehmkuhl and Michael Guderski.
James Lynch fired into the lead of the second feature on lap one with Schwanbeck quickly up to second on lap seven. Kreyer got by Schwanbeck for second just before a caution on lap 17. Lynch returned to the lead on the restart with Kreyer and Schwanbeck battling for second behind him. Schwanbeck took the spot and continued forward alongside Lynch. Schwanbeck stuck his nose out front on lap 20 with Kreyer following into second. Kreyer got under Schwanbeck to steal the point away with three laps to go. Lynch followed under Schwanbeck for second as he charged up next to Kreyer. Lynch drew even with Kreyer on the final lap as they raced in a dead to the stripe. At the finish, it was Kreyer crossing the line first followed by Lynch, Schwanbeck, Guderski and Lehmkuhl. Following post race inspection, Lynch was awarded the win as Kreyer was forced to vacate his position. With finishes of first and second, Dillon Schwanbeck of Poynette to crowned the State Champ for the second straight year.
2021 Jefferson Speedway Bandolero track champion, Cohen Henze grabbed the lead early in the first of two 15 lap feature events. Henze stayed strong out front all the way to the checkers to pick up the win with Kaeden Wangsness, Avery Linnerud, Keegan Kehoe and Carli Lenz rounding out the top five.
Axel Oldenhoff led the second feature with Easton Riedner in second. Riedner got ahead of Oldenhoff on lap four with Avery Linnerud in tow for second. Linnerud dove under Riedner a lap later, moving out front alone and driving away from the field to grab the win. Riedner finished second ahead of Collin Murphy, Oldenhoff and Kaeden Wangsness. Linnerud scored the overall title with finishes of third and first in the twin features.
