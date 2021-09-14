WATERTOWN -- The Lake Mills girls tennis team lost to host Luther Prep 6-1 in a Capitol Conference dual on Tuesday.

The L-Cats (13-6, 2-1 Capitol) earned their lone victory at No. 1 singles, where Claudia Curtis won 6-0, 6-0.

LUTHER PREP 6, LAKE MILLS 1

Singles: No. 1 - Claudia Curtis (LM) def. Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep (LP) 6-0 , 6-0; No. 2 - Emma Slayton (LP) def. Sydney Williams (LM) 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 - Moira Schulz (LP) def. Ava Schmidt (LM) 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 - Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (LP) def. Nina Sapp (LM) 6-0 , 6-2.

Doubles: No. 1 - Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Hannah Alexander/Katrina Breaker (LM) 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 - Elise Schmidt/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) def. Nev Ninneman/Chloe Thompson (LM) 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 - Desirae Pugh/Kate Smith (LP) def. Erin Williams/Remy Klawitter (LM) 7-5, 6-4.

