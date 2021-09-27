LODI — The Lake Mills girls tennis team placed third at Saturday's Capitol Conference tournament in Lodi and finished third in the overall standings.
Claudia Curtis and Sydney Williams won titles at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Curtis earned Capitol Conference Player of the Year honors.
Ava Schmidt (No. 3 singles), Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker (No. 1 doubles), Chloe Thompson and Nev Ninneman (No. 2 doubles) and Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams (No. 3 doubles) all recorded third-place finishes.
Tournament standings: Luther Prep 33, Lodi 27, Lake Mills 25, Mayville 11, Wayland 8, Columbus 8
Final overall standings: Luther Prep 22, Lodi 18, Lake Mills 14, Mayville 8, Wayland 7, Columbus 3
Full Flight Results
No. 1 Singles:
No. 1 — Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy def. Kaila Werner, MAYVILLEv 6-1 , 6-0
No. 1 — Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Macy Woodward, COLUMBUS 6-0 , 6-1
No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS def. Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 1 — Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Rachel Winters, LODI 7-5 , 3-6 , 11-9
Championship Match
No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS def. Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-1 , 6-2
3rd Place Match
No. 1 — Rachel Winters, LODI def. Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy, 6-2, 3-6 , 10-1
5th Place Match
No. 1 — Macy Woodward, COLUMBUS def. Kaila Werner, MAYVILLE, 6-4 , 6-0
No. 2 Singles:
No. 2 — Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS def. Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE 6-7 (3), 6-4 , 10-7
No. 2 — Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Erin Jaison, Wayland Academy, 6-1 , 6-3
No. 2 — Caroline Karls, LODI def. Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS 7-5 , 7-5
No. 2 — Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Emma Slayton, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3 , 6-0
Championship Match
No. 2 — Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Caroline Karls, LODI 6-3 , 6-2
3rd Place Match
No. 2 — Emma Slayton, Watertown Luther Prep def. Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS 6-0 , 6-0
5th Place Match
No. 2 — Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE def. Erin Jaison, Wayland Academy, 6-3 , 6-2
No. 3 Singles:
No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS def. Morgan Stadler, COLUMBUS 6-4 , 5-7 , 10-5
No. 3 — Brooke Bacon, Lodi def. Hailey Kowing, Wayland Academy, 2-0, 2-0 , -;
No. 3 — Angelina Wojahn, MAYVILLE def. Brooke Bacon, LODI, 6-2 , 2-6 , 10-6
No. 3 — Moira Schulz, Watertown Luther Prep def. Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS 6-2 , 7-5
Championship Match
No. 3 — Angelina Wojahn, MAYVILLE def. Moira Schulz, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3 , 6-3
3rd Place Match
No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS def. Brooke Bacon, LODI 7-5 , 4-6 , 10-6
5th Place Match
No. 3 — Morgan Stadler, COLUMBUS def. Hailey Kowing, Wayland Academy, 2-0 , 2-0
No. 4 Singles:
No. 4 — Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy def. Anna Trost, MAYVILLE 6-2 , 6-3
No. 4 — Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS def. Nina Sapp, LAKE MILLS 6-1 , 6-1
No. 4 — Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner, Watertown Luther Prep def. Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy, 7-5 , 6-2
No. 4 — Ava Ballweg, LODI def. Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS 6-3 , 6-2
Championship Match
No. 4 — Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner, Watertown Luther Prep def. Ava Ballweg, LODI 7-5 , 6-2
3rd Place Match
No. 4 — Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS def. Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy, 3-6 , 7-6 (7), 10-8
5th Place Match
No. 4 — Nina Sapp, LAKE MILLS def. Anna Trost, MAYVILLE 6-3 , 6-1
No. 1 Doubles:
No. 1 — Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy — Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy def. Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE — Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE, 6-4 , 6-4
No. 1 — Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS — Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS def. Hailey Borreson, COLUMBUS — Chloe Borreson, COLUMBUS, 6-1 , 6-0
No. 1 — Rachel Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep — Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep def. Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy — Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy, 6-1 , 6-0
No. 1 — Rylee Schneider, LODI — Lexy Karls, LODI def. Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS — Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS 6-2 , 7-6 (4)
Championship Match
No. 1 — Rachel Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep — Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep def. Rylee Schneider, LODI HIGH — Lexy Karls, LODI, 7-6 (5), 6-0
3rd Place Match
No. 1 — Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS — Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS def. Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy — Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0
5th Place Match
No. 1 — Hailey Borreson, COLUMBUS — Chloe Borreson, COLUMBUS def. Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE — Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE, 3-6 , 7-5 , 10-4
No. 2 Doubles:
No. 2 — Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE — Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE def. Megan Tyranski, Wayland Academy — Melany Ruiz, Wayland Academy, 6-2 , 6-7 (5), 12-10
No. 2 — Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS def. Kayla Hunt, COLUMBUS — Ella Clark, COLUMBUS, 6-1 , 6-1
No. 2 — Mira Potter, LODI — Ava Glaser, LODI def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE — Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2 — Rebekah Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep — Elise Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS 6-1 , 6-3
Championship Match
No. 2 — Rebekah Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep — Elise Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Mira Potter, LODI — Ava Glaser, LODI 6-2 , 4-6 , 10-9
3rd Place Match
No. 2 — Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE — Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE 6-0 , 6-0 ,
5th Place Match
No. 2 — Megan Tyranski, Wayland Academy — Melany Ruiz, Wayland Academy def. Kayla Hunt, COLUMBUS — Ella Clark, COLUMBUS 6-0 , 7-5
No. 3 Doubles:
No. 3 — Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE — Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE def. Hannah Pippenger, Wayland Academy — Elana Agnew, Wayland Academy, 6-4 , 6-5 (1)
No. 3 — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Molly Damm, COLUMBUS — Ruby Larson, COLUMBUS , 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 — Kate Smith, Watertown Luther Prep — Desirae Pugh, Watertown Luther Prep def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE — Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE, 6-1 , 6-4
No. 3 — Tessa Pertzborn, LODI — Vivian Beld, LODI def. Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS 6-3 , 6-2
Championship Match
No. 3 — Tessa Pertzborn, LODI — Vivian Beld, LODI def. Kate Smith, Watertown Luther Prep — Desirae Pugh, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3 , 6-3 ,
3rd Place Match
No. 3 — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE — Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE 6-2 , 6-4 ,
5th Place Match
No. 3 — Hannah Pippenger, Wayland Academy — Elana Agnew, Wayland Academy def. Molly Damm, COLUMBUS — Ruby Larson, COLUMBUS, 6-4 , 4-6 , 10-6
