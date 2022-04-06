TRACK AND FIELD Track and field: Cambridge, Johnson Creek earn three event wins apiece at JC Mini Invite Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — The Cambridge boys and girls track and field team combined to win three events at the Johnson Creek Mini Invite on Tuesday.Zach Huffman won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 10.80 seconds.Trey Colts won the triple jump with a mark of 43 feet, 4 1/4 inches. The girls’ 1,600 relay team won in 4:44.20.Drew Holzhueter finished second in the 300 hurdles in 51.66. Roman Leto took fourth in the pole vault (9-0). Carter Brown was fifth in the triple jump (38 3/4).Gillian Thompson finished second in the 400 in 1:06.20 and teammate Mara Brown (1:06.60) was third. Thompson placed second in the triple jump (29-2 1/4).Johnson Creek’s girls scored 102 points, placing fourth.Senior Adriell Patterson won the 100 hurdles in 17.90 and was fourth in the 200 in 29.92.Junior Brittany Rue won the 200 in 28.61 and was third in the 100 in 13.88.Senior Denalyn Siewert won the triple jump (30-4).Junior Ella Olszewski was third in the pole vault (6-0) and third in the high jump (4-6).Junior Kylie Hehr took third in the discus (82-1).For the Bluejays boys, senior Erik Sanchez was second in the discus (109-5).Senior Camren Smith was third in the 400 in 57.64 and placed fourth in the 200 in 25.80.“I was very pleased with the efforts and performance for our first outdoor meet of the season,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. “We had quite a few personal records set.“On the girls side, we were able to score points in all event areas. We have a small boys squad but were able to get some top place finishers as well.“This season, we have a nice number of returning athletes and a number of those who are new to the sport, so I look forward to watching the team progress over the season.”Boys team scores: Lodi 191.5, Poynette 153, Deerfield 118.5, Markesan 71, Cambridge 53, Parkview 48, Johnson Creek 28.Girls team scores: Lodi 122, Deerfield 118, Markesan 104.5, Johnson Creek 102, Poynette 78, Cambridge 72.5, Parkview 32. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
