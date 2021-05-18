Four first-place finishes led the Fort Atkinson boys track and field team to runner-up honors at a Badger South Tri Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Blackhawk boys collected 53 points, while Madison Edgewood took first with 70. Milton came in third with 48. The Fort Atkinson girls recorded 44 points, behind Madison Edgewood (66) and Milton (68).
Eli Koehler finished first for Fort in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.85 seconds. In the 300 meter hurdles, Raymel Encarnacion clocked in at 46.82, good for the top spot.
Cross country standout Ben Stricker placed first in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:37.92. In the field, Keelty Brown won shot put with a throw of 39-08.5.
The girls earned four top finishes, with two coming in relays.
The 1,600 meter relay team of Sophie Chapman, Mallory Gasper, Trinity Wilson and Jada Zorn took first with a 4:50.01. In the 400 meter relay, Abby Punzel, Gasper, Maddy Kontny and Adyn Theriault finished first with a 55.32.
In the field, Wilson won the pole vault with a 7-0. Morgan Brown earned the top spot in the shot put with a 29-07.
Whitewater girls 2nd at Tri
Whitewater came away with six top individual finishes during a Rock Valley Tri Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
The Whippet girls collected 45 points, behind Brodhead’s 102, but in front on third-place Beloit Turner’s 28.
Senior Kacie Carollo won the long jump with a leap of 15-2. In the 300 meter hurdles, Crystal Chan took the top spot with a race of 54.1 seconds. Jenna Caldwell won the pole vault with a 9-0.
The boys took third with 45 points, while Turner finished first with 66. Brodhead placed second with 57.
Cooper Hammond clocked in at 5:10 in the 1,600 meter run to take first place. Iggy Cuevas finished first in the 800 meter run with a 2:16.1. CJ Tomoitsu took first in the pole vault with a 9-0.
Will wins pair
The Lake Mills boys won four events, while Kayla Will led the girls with a pair of top finishes at a Capitol North Tri Tuesday at Lodi High School.
For the boys, Kyle Popowski finished first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.30 seconds. Dylan Johnson (19-02.5) and Carson Lund (39-08) won the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
In the 400 meter relay, Ben Buchholtz, Rex Cassady, Matthew Stenbroten and JP Rguig finished first with a 47.18.
Lauren Winslow finished first for the girls in the 400 meter dash with a 1:03.28, while Will won both the shot put (38-01.5) and discus (99-11).
Lakeside boys take 13 events
WATERLOO — The Lakeside Lutheran boys 13 events at the Waterloo Quad on Tuesday.
First place finishers for the Lakeside boys included Kyle Main in the 100 (11.63) and 200 (23.42), Cameron Weiland in the 800 (2:11.46), Christian Schmidt in the 100 hurdles (15.67) and 300 hurdles (43.78), the 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, Jonah Heyerholm, Alex Reinke and Main in 45.20, the 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Caleb Andrews, Jay Yahnke and Sturgill in 1:36.64, the 1,600 relay team of Tyler Greens, Mark Garcia, Karsten Grundahl and Weiland in 3:49.29, the 3,200 relay team of Nate Krenke, Isaiah Minning, Jonathan Abel and Weiland in 9:10.66, Ben Buxa in the shot put (42-5 1/2) and discus (116-0), Jameson Schmidt in the long jump (17-10) and Seth Veers in the triple jump (38-1 1/2).
Lakeside’s girls won eight events.
Winners included Harmony Schmidt in the 100 (14.41), Paige Krahn in the 800 (2:42.78), Natalie Raymond in the 1,600 (6:29.65), the 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Schmidt in 54.97, the 800 relay team of Vanderhoof, Marissa Duddeck, Claire Heinrich and Evelyn Schauer in 1:59.31, the 1,600 relay team of Hadley Wendorff, Raymond, Natalie Punzel and Abigail Minning in 4:47.50, the 3,200 relay team of Mya Hemling, Elida Nerothin, Minning and Punzel in 11:34.39, and Evelyn Schauer in the pole vault (7-6).
Blue Jays boys win five on track
BELLEVILLE — The Cambridge boys won five events on the track during a second-place finish at the Belleville Quad on Tuesday.
The Cambridge boys were the runner-ups with 69 points. Poynette took first with 75 points, while Sugar River finished a close-third with 68 points.
The Blue Jay girls finished fourth with 41 points, while Sugar River won with 91.
Dale Yerges won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.07 seconds and backed it up with a win in the 300 meter hurdles with a 46.30. Zach Huffman (4:44.47) topped cross country teammates Jack Nikolay (4:48.02) and Liam Brown (4:48.88) in the 1,600 meter run.
Brown earned a top finish in the 800 meter run with a 2:12.69. In the 800 meter relay, Aidan Schroeder, Eli Stein, Kris Holmen and Yerges finished first with a 1:41.06.
On the girls’ side, Mara Brown won the 1,600 meter run with a 5:57.18. Gillian Thompson finished first in triple jump with a leap of 27-10.5.
JC girls shine at Quad
JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek girls won seven individual events at a Trailways Quad Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Adriell Patterson swept the hurdles with wins in the 100 meter hurdles (19.1 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (54.8). Denalyn Siewert finished first in both the long jump (14-5.25) and triple jump (28-8.5).
Brittany Rue also won a pair of individual events, taking first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.5, and leaping to first in the high jump with a 4-08.
Brooklyn Patterson won the 100 meter dash with a 13.6. Erik Sanchez had the Bluejay boys lone individual first-place finish with an 87-5 in discus.
The Palmyra-Eagle boys came away with four top finishes in individual events.
Fischer Schneider won the 400 meter dash with a 55.5. In the 800 meter run, Jacob Stroh finished first with a 2:13.3. Blake Isaacsen took the 3,200 meter run with a 14:21.9. Isaac Perez topped the field in the 300 meter hurdles with a 49.8.
Joseph Brown and Kurtis Frink were part of two first-place relay teams (400 meter relay, 50.5 and 800 meter relay 1:44.9).
Ally Czeshinski, Michaela Jones, Stacey Johnson and Lainey Fredrick helped the Palmyra-Eagle girls to top finishes in the 1,600 meter relay with a 4:43.4 and 3,200 meter relay with a 11:24.9.
