JC track
ORFORDVILLE — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team placed second while the boys finished fourth at the Don Albright Invitational at Parkview High School on Saturday.

Dominique Patterson led the girls team, winning the 100 meter dash in 14.38 seconds and the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. She also took second in the 200 in 29.76.

