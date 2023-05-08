DEERFIELD -- Lake Mills' boys 400-meter relay team and Johnson Creek's girls 400 relay team each placed first to lead area finishers at Friday's 34th Annual Deerfield Classic.

Lake Mills' team of seniors Trysten Thiede, Ben Buchholtz, JP Rguig and junior Matthew Stenbroten finished in 44.47 seconds, edging out second-place Columbus by 1.3 seconds.

Load comments