Raider Invite
BELLEVILLE -- Lake Mills' boys track and field team tied for fifth while the girls team finished seventh at Friday's Raider Invitational at Belleville High School.

Sophomore Max Kressner finished fifth in the boys 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 43 seconds, freshman Max Springer took sixth in the 400 in 56.45, sophomore Braxton Walter finished sixth in the 1,600 in 4:59, senior AJ Krejci took sixth in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches), sophomore Thomas Cassady finished sixth in the discus (109-2) and junior Nathan Brzowski finished seventh in the 110 hurdles in 18.12.

