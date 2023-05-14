BELLEVILLE -- Lake Mills' boys track and field team tied for fifth while the girls team finished seventh at Friday's Raider Invitational at Belleville High School.
Sophomore Max Kressner finished fifth in the boys 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 43 seconds, freshman Max Springer took sixth in the 400 in 56.45, sophomore Braxton Walter finished sixth in the 1,600 in 4:59, senior AJ Krejci took sixth in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches), sophomore Thomas Cassady finished sixth in the discus (109-2) and junior Nathan Brzowski finished seventh in the 110 hurdles in 18.12.
The L-Cats' 3,200 relay team took second in 8:53 and their 800 relay team took fourth in 1:42.
In girls competition, senior Ali Dean finished fourth in the triple jump (32-0) and was seventh in the 100 hurdles in 18.54 and the 300 hurdles (54.97).
Junior Sydney Burling was sixth in the 400 in 1:08, sophomore Savannah Overhouse was sixth in the 3,200 in 14:27 and senior Kenzie Nielsen was seventh in the 100 in 13.78.
The 1,600 relay team finished third in 4:42.
For Cambridge's girls, senior Gillian Thompson was third in the 200 in 28.20 and junior teammate Mara Brown was fourth in 28.89. Thompson was fourth in the 400 in 1:06.
The 800 relay team finished third in 1:55 and the 400 relay team finished fourth in 55.08.
On the boys side, sophomore Drew Holzhueter was third in the 110 hurdles in 17.13 and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 44.25, senior Elliott Kozler was fourth in the high jump (5-6) and freshman Owain Nelles was seventh in the 400 in 57.04.
Team scores - girls: Sugar River 131, Monroe 123, Lodi 122, Columbus 110, Benton co-op 58, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 37, Lake Mills 31, Black Hawk 30, Cambridge 28, Albany 16, Waterloo 8, Monticello 4.
Team scores - boys: Sugar River 143, Lodi 132, Monroe 125, Columbus 83, Albany 39, Lake Mills 39, Black Hawk 35, Benton co-op 32.5, Waterloo 25, Cambridge 20.5, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 20, Monticello 6.
