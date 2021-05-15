BELLEVILLE — Both the Lake Mills girls and boys track and field teams took first at the Raider Invitational Friday at Belleville High School.
The L-Cat girls finished with 159 points, while the boys collected 211 points. The Cambridge boys earned runner-up honors with 101 points and the Blue Jay girls took seventh with 42 points.
Lake Mills' Michael Stenbroten and Kyle Popowski both won two individual events. Stenbroten won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.47 seconds and earned the top time in the 200 meter dash with a 24.01.
Popowski finished first in the 400 meter dash (54.20) as well as the 110 meter hurdles (16.42). Seniors Adam Moen and Jaxson Retrum won the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (38-08), respectively.
The L-Cat boys also had first-place individual finishes from Charlie Cassady and Tyler Theder. Cassady won the shot put with a 44-06. Theder finished first in the discus with a 125-03.
The Blue Jay boys had one top individual finish. Senior Liam Brown clocked in at 2:08.36 in the 800 meter run, good for first.
Cambridge had runner-up finishes from Dale Yerges (300 meter hurdles, 43.09), Jonathan Jones (pole vault, 11-0) and Oliver Kozler (discus, 121-08).
The Lake Mills girls won four individual events, including three on the track.
Kenzie Nielsen won the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.42, while Lauren Winslow finished first in the 400 meter dash with a 1:04.14.
Jade Pitta earned the top spot in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:03.69. In the shout put, Kayla Will won with a 37-04.
Cambridge freshman Mara Brown was the runner-up in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:35.27. Gillian Thompson earned three third-place finishes. Thompson was third in the 200 meter dash (29.30), 400 meter dash (1:07.22) and triple jump (28-03).
The Blue Jays' Alyssa Pero took third in the 300 meter hurdles with a 1:04.43.
Team scores (boys) — Lake Mills 211, Cambridge 101, Deerfield 92, Benton-Scales 87, Sugar River 82, Lodi 35, Monticello 34, Waterloo 27, Albany 1.
Team sores (girls) — Lake Mills 159, Benton-Scales 135, Sugar River 81, Waterloo 67.5, Deerfield 66.5, Albany 55, Cambridge 42, Lodi 36, Monticello 3.
Lakeside boys finish second
MILWAUKEE — The Lakeside Lutheran boys placed second while the girls finished fourth at the LIT hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
Lakeside posted 17 top three finishes on the day and scored 154.5 points.
Senior Christian Schmidt won the 110 high hurdles in 15.36 seconds and took second in the 300 hurdles in 42.55. Junior Caleb Andrews won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).
Other second place finishes for the Warriors included junior Kyle Main in the 100 (11.23) and 200 (22.93), freshman Cameron Weiland in the 3,200 (10:10.84), the 400 relay team of Sturgill, Jonah Heyerholm, Alex Reinke and Main in 45.82, the 3,200 relay team of freshman Karsten Grundahl, Joshua Heckt, Daniel Ertman and Ethan Schultz in 9:08.88, sophomore Ben Buxa in the shot put (44-10) and senior Austin Haley in the discus (112-4).
Third place finishers for Lakeside included junior Spencer Sturgill in the 100 (11.25), senior Seth Veers in the 110 hurdles (16.47), Weiland in the 1,600 (4:49.19), Grundahl in the 3,200 (10:29.60) and the 1,600 relay team of Reinke, Nate Krenke, Ethan Schultz and Schmidt in 3:42.11.
Lakeside’s girls scored 98.5 points and were led by junior Mya Hemling’s victories in the 400 (1:04.92) and long jump (16-9 3/4). Senior Lydia Buxa won the 300 hurdles (49.89) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.63).
Other second place finishers for the Warriors were sophomore Abigail Minning in the 3,200 (12:53.36) and sophomore Marissa Duddeck in the long jump (16-2 1/2).
Third place finishes for Lakeside included the 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Harmony Schmidt in 55.17, the 3,200 relay team of Elida Nerothin, Hadley Wendorff, Natalie Raymond and Winning in 10:59.58 and senior Stephanie Schafer in the shot put (31-5).
Team scores (boys) — Fox Valley Lutheran 189.5, Lakeside Lutheran 154.5, Luther Prep 145, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Shoreland Lutheran 52.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 30.5, Manitowoc Lutheran 26.
Team scores (girls) — Fox Valley Lutheran 185, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 119, Manitowoc Lutheran 99, Lakeside Lutheran 98.5, Luther Prep 84, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64.5, Shoreland Lutheran 36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.