Lake Mills junior Matthew Stenbroten runs the third leg of the boys 400-meter relay during Tuesday's Capitol Conference quadrangular at Poynette High School. The L-Cats' 400 relay, which also included seniors Trysten Thiede, Rex Cassady and JP Rguig, won in 45.87 seconds.

POYNETTE -- Lake Mills' boys track and field team placed first in seven events at a Capitol Conference quadrangular hosted by Poynette on Tuesday.

Sophomore Braxton Walter won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 53 seconds, sophomore Max Kressner was second in 11:56 and sophomore Saul Lopez was third in 12:15.

