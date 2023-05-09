MILWAUKEE -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team won the Lutheran Invitational Track and Field Invitational at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
The Warriors beat out Fox Valley Lutheran 164 to 153.5 for top honors.
Sweeping the top three spots in the 1,600 meter run were junior Karsten Grundahl (4 minutes, 31.25 seconds), junior Cam Weiland (4:32.70) and senior Tyler Gresens (4:39.07).
Senior Ben Buxa won the discus with a throw of 153 feet, 11 3/4 inches and the shot put (52-8 1/2).
Senior David Taylor-Evert placed second in the shot put (46-5) and took third in the discus (141-02)
In the triple jump, senior Ethan Schuetz finished second (39-2 1/2) while sophomore Tyler Dahlie was third (39-0). Dahlie also took second in the high jump (5-10).
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt was second in the pole vault (12-0).
The 1,600 relay team of junior Alex Reinke, Dahlie, sophomore Ben Krauklis and junior Karsten Grundahl won in 3:28.62. The 800 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, sophomore Issiah Sampson, sophomore Ben Krauklis and junior Alex Reinke won in 1:31.15.
Krauklis took second in the 200 in 22.34. Junior Mark Garcia placed third in the 3,200 in 10:02.99. Junior Daniel Ertman placed second in the 400 in 53.99.
The 400 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, senior Dane McIlvain, sophomore Isaiah Sampson and junior Tyler Tauschek placed second in 45.45.
Lakeside's girls placed fourth with 100 points.
Senior Marissa Duddeck placed third in both the triple jump (33-8 3/4) and the long jump (16-5).
Junior Brielle Leis was second in the shot put (33-11 1/2) and third in the discus (92-08).
The 800 relay team of junior Claire Heinrich, sophomore Sophia Rhyner, junior Wedmerline Schulz and sophomore Cecelia Krahn placed third in 1:53.43.
Junior Elida Nerothin was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.59.
The 3,200 relay team of senior Abigail Minning, junior Paige Krahn, sophomore Nadia Enriquez and sophomore Ashley Rosenau placed third in 11:31.55.
Team scores - boys: Lakeside Lutheran 164, Fox Valley Lutheran 153.5, Luther Prep 122, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 88.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42, Shoreland Lutheran 32
Team scores - girls: Fox Valley Lutheran 204, Luther Prep 148, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 135, Lakeside Lutheran 100, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 57, Shoreland Lutheran 40
