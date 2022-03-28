BEAVER DAM -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team won nine events en route to taking first place at the Golden Gloves Classic at Beaver Dam High School on Saturday.
The Warriors boys scored 136 points, easily beating out second-place Portage (98).
Senior Kyle Main won the 60-meter dash in 7.379 seconds, narrowly defeating Portage senior Jaden Kikkert (7.387), and claimed the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, four inches.
Sophomore Alex Reinke won the 200 meters by nine tenths of a second in 24.691.
Junior Tyler Gresens won the 800 meters in 2:13.915, edging Madison La Follete senior Sebastian Brenneis (2:14.075), and sophomore teammate Karsten Grundahl placed fourth (2:14.583).
Sophomore Cameron Wieland won the 3,200 meters by more than 25 seconds in 10:22.308 and senior teammate Jonathan Abel finished third (11:06.572).
Junior Ben Buxa won the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, eight inches and junior teammate David Taylor-Evert placed second (46-3).
Senior Caleb Andrews won the high jump, clearing six feet. Junior Levi Birkholz placed second (5-10).
Lakeside's 1,600 relay won in 3:52.316 and its 3,200 relay won in 8:58.906.
Junior Ethan Schuetz was fourth in the triple jump (37-2 1/4).
Sophomore Daniel Ertman was fifth in the 400 meters in 59.454.
Lakeside's girls scored 75 points to place third behind Columbus (85.5) and DeForest (84.5).
Freshman Isabell Kuchta won the 3,200 meters in 15:17.11 and freshman teammate Nadia Henriquez placed second (15:17.87).
Senior Mya Hemling was third in the 200 meters in 28.952 and fourth in the long jump (15-5 1/4). Junior Marissa Duddeck was second in the triple jump (32-4 1/2) and fifth in the long jump (15-1).
Sophomore Amelia Povich was fifth in the 800 meters in 2:50.584.
Junior Madelyn Vanderhoof was sixth in the high jump (4-4).
The Warriors' 3,200 meter relay placed second in 11:13.752, their 800 relay was third in 2:02.16 and their 1,600 relay finished fourth in 4:51.458.
Lake Mills' boys scored 37 points and placed seventh.
Sophomore Nathan Brzowski was third in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.616.
Sophomore Matthew Stenbroten was fifth in the 60 meters in 26.009 and junior teammate JP Rguig was sixth (26.049). Rguig was fourth in the long jump (19-0).
Junior Liam Carrigan was fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-8, and freshman AJ Bender took fifth (5-6). Carrigan was also fifth in the triple jump (36-0).
Lake Mills' girls scored 33 points, taking ninth.
Junior Madi Hahn won the 1,600 meters by over three seconds in 6:21.156 and was sixth in the 800 meters (2:51.185).
Junior Kenzie Nielsen was second in the 60 meters in 8.673 and senior teammate Abigail Toepfer was fourth (8.718).
Junior Jenna Hosey was fourth in the 800 meters in 2:47.204.
The L-Cats and Warriors compete at the Marshall Invitational on Friday, April 8, starting at 4 p.m.
Team scores - girls: Columbus 85.5, DeForest 84.5, Lakeside Lutheran 75, Fond du Lac 46, Beaver Dam 45.5, Madison La Follette 38, Dodgeland 35, Campbellsport 35, Lake Mills 33, Portage 27, Hartford 16.5.
Team scores - boys: Lakeside Lutheran 136, Portage 98, Hartford 90, Madison La Follette 68, DeForest 52, Columbus 41, Lake Mills 37, Campbellsport 34, Beaver Dam 23, Dodgeland 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.