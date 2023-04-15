HARTLAND -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team earned numerous top finishes at the Lake Country Lutheran Lightning Invitational on Wednesday.
Sophomore Ben Krauklis won the 200 meter dash in 23.30 seconds and placed third in the 100 in 11.64.
Junior Alex Reinke won the 400 in 52.72 and took second in the 200 (23.53). Sophomore Tyler Dahlie won the 800 in 2:12.04 and placed second in the 400 (53.40) and third in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Junior Cameron Weiland won the 1,600 in 4:38.46, followed by senior Tyler Gresens in third place in 4:49.84.
The Warriors swept the top three spots in the 3,200. Junior Karsten Grundahl won in 10:30.12, followed by senior Arnold Rupnow (10:38.21) and junior Gideon Ewert (10:47.01).
Junior Joey Dretzke took second in both the 110 high hurdles (19.33) and 300 intermediate hurdles (45.96), as well as the triple jump (39-3 1/2).
Lakeside was third in the 400 relay (46.82), while winning the 1,600 relay (3:46.90) and 3,200 relay (9:26.28).
Senior Ben Buxa won the shot put (50-3 1/2) and took second in the discus (144-1). Senior David Taylor-Evert was third in the discus (130-11).
Lakeside's girls shined in the field events and the relays.
Senior Marissa Duddeck won the triple jump (33-9 1/2) and the long jump (15-3 1/2). Junior Brielle Leis won the shot put (32-10 1/2) and the discus (88-2).
The 1,600 relay team won in 4:34.73 while the 3,200 relay team won in 11:27.78. The 400 relay team placed second in 55.34. The 800 relay team took third in 1:58.97.
Senior Natalie Punzel was third in the 800 (2:54.91). Junior Amelia Povich and sophomore Ashley Rosenau were second and third in the 1,600 in 6:35.98 and 6:38.12, respectively. Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld placed third in the 3,200 in 13:22.70.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.