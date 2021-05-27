GREENDALE — The Palmyra-Eagle boys track and field team finished fourth at the Hustlin’ Hawks Invitational Wednesday Greenfield High School.
The Panther boys collected 77.5 points, while New Berlin West won with 205 points. New Berlin West also won the girls meet with 221.5 points, while Palmyra-Eagle took sixth with 36 points.
Dalton Metzdorf recorded the Panther boys’ lone top finish of the day, beating the field in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.46.
Eric Brahm took second in the 200 meter dash (23.15), while Isaac Perez also finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (49.27). Fischer Schneider took third in the triple jump with a 38-0.
On the girls’ side, freshman Lainey Fredrick finished as the runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 55.09. Teammate Michaela Jones took third with a 55.74.
Cross country standout Ally Czeshinski placed third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:38.72.
