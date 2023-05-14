ORFORDVILLE -- Palmyra-Eagle's boys track and field team placed third while the girls finished sixth at the Trailways Conference Meet on Friday at Parkview High School.
P-E's boys scored 71.5 points.
Sophomore Willson Jones swept the 100-meter dash in 11.35 seconds, the 200 in 23.66 and the 400 in 52.45. Junior Anton Temple finished second in the 200 in 23.94.
The 800 relay team of junior Joseph Brown, seniors Finn Paxton and Cole Hodges and Temple won in 1:38.32.
Junior Zander Garlock was third in the shot put (42 feet, 3 inches).
Palmyra-Eagle's girls scored 36 points.
Sophomore Anna Snorek won the 200 in 27.93.
The 800 relay team of junior Tayler Harbison, Snorek, freshman Chloe Warner and junior Lainey Fredrick finished second in 1:55.49.
Johnson Creek's girls finished ninth with 25 points.
Senior Brittany Rue placed second in the 200 in 27.38. The 400 relay team of senior Brooklyn Patterson, sophomore Dominique Patterson, freshman Alyssa Hucke and Rue took second in 55.25.
Senior Kylie Hehr placed second in the discus (105-08).
Johnson Creek's boys were led by junior Tyler Skogman, who tied for seventh in the pole vault (10-0).
Team scores - girls: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 115, Dodgeland 104, Lourdes 74.5, Deerfield 72, Madison Country Day 58, Palmyra-Eagle 36, Princeton-Green Lake 31, Pardeeville 30, Johnson Creek 25, Markesan 21, Parkview 20.5, Rio 20, Central Wisconsin Christian 20, Fall River 17, Horicon 17, Valley Christian 17, Abundant Life 15, Hustisford 5, Wayland 3
Team scores - boys: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 84.6, Deerfield 77, Palmyra-Eagle 71.5, Pardeeville 61.1, Fall River 61, Dodgeland 55.1, Horicon 51.8, Markesan 48, Abundant Life 37, Wayland 29, Central Wisconsin Christian 28.5, Princeton-Green Lake 25, Hustisford 24.1, Rio 12.6, Madison Country Day 11.6, Lourdes 11, Parkview 10.6, Johnson Creek 1.5
