BELOIT — Palmyra-Eagle’s boys track and field team finished sixth at Saturday’s Beloit Daily News Invitational contested at Beloit Turner High School.
The Panthers boys scored 60 points.
Sophomore Isaac Perez won the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.49 seconds and took fifth in the 300 hurdles in 49.17.
The 800 relay of freshman Willson Jones, sophomores Joey Brown and Anton Temple and senior Dalton Metzdorf won in 1:36.79 and the same quartet took second in the 400 relay in 46.50. Temple, junior Dylan Agen, Jones and Metzdorf won the 1,600 relay in 3:37.16.
Junior Cole Hodges was fifth in the 400 in 57.48 and sophomore Zander Garlock was fifth in the shot put (38-0).
For the P-E girls, which scored 26 points and tied for seventh, freshman Anna Snorek finished third in the 400 in 1:06.28 and took fourth in the 200 in 27.71. Sophomore Lainey Fredrick was fourth in the 400 in 1:07.62.
Team scores — boys: Brodhead/Juda 129; Clinton 120; Walworth Big Foot 112; Beloit Turner 67; Delavan-Darien 65; Palmyra-Eagle 60; East Troy 45; Monticello 40; Orfordville Parkview 33; Poplar Grove (Ill.) North Boone 24; Southeast Wisconsin Homeschool 4.
Team scores — girls: Brodhead/Juda 179; Clinton 113; Walworth Big Foot 107; East Troy 71; Delavan-Darien 63.5; Beloit Turner 35.5; Orfordville Parkview 26; Palmyra-Eagle 26; Southeast Wisconsin Homeschool 20; Monticello 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.