JOHNSON CREEK — Palmyra-Eagle’s boys and Johnson Creek’s girls each went 3-0 at the Trailways South quadrangular hosted by Johnson Creek on Tuesday.
The Panther boys edged Abundant Life 67-66 and beat Johnson Creek 99-41 and Madison Country Day 88-30.
Sophomore Willson Jones won the 100 meter dash in 11.71 seconds, the 200 in 23.76 and the 400 in 51.72. Senior Blake Isaacsen won the 800 in 2:21.40. Junior Chris Carlson won the 300 hurdles in 48.81.
The 800 relay team of Finn Paxton, Carlson, Noah Brahm and Joseph Brown won in 1:42.39. Sophomore Xavier Mishler won the triple jump (39 feet, 4 inches). Junior Dylan Kysely won the discus (115-9). Junior Zander Garlock won the shot put (39-8 1/2).
Johnson Creek’s girls also pulled out a one-point victory over Abundant Life, 61-60. The Bluejays also beat Palmyra-Eagle 84-53 and Madison Country Day 87-22.
Sophomore Dominique Patterson won the high jump (4-10), long jump (16-4 1/2) and triple jump (34-10 1/2). Senior Brittany Rue won the 200 in 28.04. Sophomore Rylee Hucke won the 1,600 in 6:06.70. Senior Brooklyn Patterson won the pole vault (6-0). Senior Kylie Hehr won the discus (107-2). Sophomore Karah Butler won the shot put (29-7 1/4).
Palmyra-Eagle’s girls went 1-2.
Freshman Arden Hyatt won the 100 hurdles in 18.57. Junior Lainey Fredrick won the 300 hurdles in 53.86.
The 3,200 relay team of Stacy Johnson, Monse Navarro, Carly Boyle and Michelle Stroh won in 12:24.20.
The 1,600 relay team of Fredrick, Chloe Warner, Stacy Johnson and Anna Snorek won in 4:38.24.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished 0-3.
Junior Tyler Skogman won the pole vault (10-0).
Team scores — girls: Palmyra-Eagle 100, Madison Country Day 15; Johnson Creek 84, Palmyra-Eagle 53; Johnson Creek 87, Madison Country Day 22; Abundant Life 77, Palmyra-Eagle 54; Abundant Life 95, Madison Country Day 18; Johnson Creek 61, Abundant Life 60
Team scores — boys: Palmyra-Eagle 88, Madison Country Day 30; Palmyra-Eagle 99, Johnson Creek 41; Madison Country Day 68, Johnson Creek 54; Palmyra-Eagle 67, Abundant Life 66; Abundant Life 97, Madison Country Day 30; Abundant Life 113, Johnson Creek 23
