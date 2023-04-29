PALMYRA -- Palmyra-Eagle's girls track and field team finished third, while the boys placed fourth at the Panthers' home invitational on Saturday.
The girls scored 99 points in the 12-team event, finishing behind only Richmond-Burton (Ill.), which scored 127 points, and Clinton (116).
Sophomore Anna Snorek won the 200-meter dash by seven one-hundredths of a second in 27.5 seconds.
Senior Stacy Johnson won the 800 by one second in 2:38.
Senior Neva Stephan won the discus by seven inches with a throw of 81 feet, 9 inches.
Junior Shelby Hanshaw took second in the shot put (27-11) and sophomore teammate Cassidy Taylor was fifth (26-7).
Freshman Arden Hyatt took third in the triple jump (33-3), was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 54.28 and finished fifth in the 100 hurdles in 18.70.
Freshman Chloe Warner was fourth in the high jump (4-8) and junior Lainey Fredrick was fifth in the long jump (15-3 3/4)
The 400 relay took second in 54.90, the 1,600 relay finished second in 4:31, the 800 relay placed third in 1:58 and the 3,200 relay finished fourth in 12:16.
In boys competition, the Panthers scored 70.5 points.
The 800 relay team won by 14 one-hundredths of a second in 1:33, the 1,600 relay won by three seconds in 3:42 and the 400 relay finished second (45.96).
Junior Zander Garlock finished second in the shot put (43-5 1/2).
Sophomore Xavier Mishler was third in the triple jump (39-11 1/2) and fourth in the 400 in 56.89.
Junior Dylan Kysely got third in the discus (109-4).
Team scores - girls: Richmond-Burton (Ill.) 127, Clinton 116, Palmyra-Eagle 99, Lake Country Lutheran 89, Edgar 77, Evansville 66, University School of Milwaukee 39, Faith Christian 26, Kenosha St. Joseph 20, Greenfield 18, Eastbrook Academy 11, Salam 4.
Team scores - boys: Richmond-Burton (Ill.) 134, University School of Milwaukee 85, Edgar 76, Palmyra-Eagle 70.5, Lake Country Lutheran 65, Clinton 63, Evansville 53, Greenfield 42.5, Kenosha St. Joseph 40, Kenosha Christian Life 33, Faith Christian 25, Eastbrook Academy 2, Salam 1.
