BELOIT -- Palmyra-Eagle's girls track and field team placed fifth, while the boys side finished seventh at Friday's Beloit Daily News Invitational held at Turner High School.
Sophomore Anna Snorek placed third in the girls 200-meter dash in 27.02 seconds.
Freshman Arden Hyatt finished third in the 100 hurdles in 18.35, senior Lainey Fredrick took third in the 300 hurdles in 53.31 and senior Stacy Johnson took fourth in the 400 in 1:07. In the field, Hyatt placed third in the triple jump (32 feet, 11 inches) and Fredrick was fourth in the long jump (15-6 3/4).
The 400 relay team of junior Tayler Harbison, Snorek, freshman Chloe Warner and Fredrick took second in 53.59. The same quartet took second in the 800 relay in 1:52.
In boys competition, Palmyra-Eagle's 1,600 relay team of senior Cole Hodges, juniors Chris Carlson and Anton Temple and sophomore Willson Jones won in 3:34.
Sophomore Xavier Mishler was second in the triple jump (40-1 1/2).
Senior Noah Brahm was fourth in the high jump (5-4) and Carlson was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 44.68.
The 800 relay team of junior Joseph Brown, Jones, Hodges and Temple took third in 1:32. The 400 relay of Brown, Jones, Temple and Brahm took fourth in 45.54.
Team scores - girls: Lake Geneva Badger 133.5, Brodhead/Juda 101, Clinton 90, East Troy 90, Palmyra-Eagle 61, Delavan-Darien 59, Turner 55, Home School Eagles 49, Parkview 32.5, Big Foot 18, Monticello 9.
Team scores - boys: Lake Geneva Badger 167, Poplar Grove (Ill.) 78.5, Clinton 78, Brodhead/Juda 74, Big Foot 73.5, East Troy 60.5, Palmyra-Eagle 47, Delavan-Darien 47, Home School Eagles 43, Parkview 17.5, Turner 15, Monticello 1.
