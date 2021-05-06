MUNDELEIN, Ill. — The Palmyra-Eagle track and field teams had some strong showings at a meet Wednesday at Carmel Catholic High School.

The Panthers — who didn’t field a team score — finished with five first-place finishes. The meet featured Carmel High School, as well as Arlington Heights.

“Last night we had a meet at perennial powerhouse Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach James Halford said.

“Our boys and girls rose to the occasion and competed with schools 10 times our size.”

Freshman Lainey Fredrick earned the top time in the 400 meter dash, clocking in at 1 minute, 3 seconds. Senior Ally Czeshinski joined Fredrick as a first-place finisher, winning the 800 meter run with a 2:34.3.

The Palmyra-Eagle boys won three relay races on Wednesday. Joey Brown, Fischer Schneider, Dylan Agen and Eric Brahm won the 400 meter relay with a time of 46.2. Brown, Schneider, Brahm and Dalton Metzdorf finished first in the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:37.10.

In the 1,600 meter relay, it was Schneider, Metzdorf, Brown and Jacob Stroh placing first with a 3:51.8.

