PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle boys and girls track and field teams both took fifth at the team's home invitational on Saturday.
The Panthers boys scored 62.5 points.
Senior Dalton Metzdorf was second in the 400 in 54.87 and junior teammate Cole Hodges finished fourth in 57.61. Junior Blake Isaacsen was third in the 1,600 in 5:25.90 and sophomore Isaac Perez was third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.52.
The 1,600 relay of sophomore Anton Temple, Metzdorf, freshman Wilson Jones and sophomore Kurtis Frink took third in 3:49.97. The 3,200 relay of Hodges, junior Dylan Agen, freshman Xavier Mishler and Isaacsen got third in 9:43.99.
The Panthers girls scored 44 points.
Freshman Anna Snorek won the 800 in 2:42.63. Senior Kyler Koutsky was second in the 100 in 13.73 and sophomore Lainey Fredrick was fourth in the 400 in 1:09.55. The 400 relay of Koutsky, Fredrick, sophomore Tayler Harbison and Snorek was second in 56.56.
Team scores - girls: Edgar 138, Richmond 111, Clinton 91.5, Lake Country Lutheran 87, Palmyra-Eagle 44, University School of Milwaukee 40, Greenfield 34, Evansville 33.5, Kenosha St. Joseph 20, Kenosha Christian Life School 7, Eastbrook Academy 2.
Team scores - boys: Richmond 151, Edgar 92, Clinton 90.5, Lake Country Lutheran 90, Palmyra-Eagle 62.5, Evansville 62, Kenosha St. Joseph 40, University School of Milwaukee 39, Eastbrook Academy 18, Greenfield 18.
