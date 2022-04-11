ELKHORN -- Palmyra-Eagle's boys track and field team placed fourth with 67.96 points at Friday's Herd Relays in Elkhorn.
The 800 relay of Joey Brown, Anton Temple, Willson Jones and Dalton Metzdorf won in 1 minute, 40 seconds.
Dylan Riener tied for third in the pole vault with a season-best mark of 8 feet, 6 inches.
Issac Perez tied for third in the 110 meter hurdles in 19.33.
The Panthers girls scored 31 points to place sixth.
The 800 relay of Kyler Koutsky, Lainey Fredrick, Anna Snorek and Stacy Johnson won in 2:03.
The 1,600 relay of Fredrick, Snorek, Johnson and Haley Woessner placed second in 4:59.
The 400 relay of Koutsky, Fredrick, Snorek and Taylor Harbison placed fourth in 58.0.
INDOOR STATE MEET
WHITEWATER -- Palmyra-Eagle's boys 1,600 relay won the Division 3 title at Saturday's Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field Championships at UW-Whitewater.
The quartet of senior Dalton Metzdorf, junior Dylan Agen, sophomore Kurtis Frink and freshman Willson Jones finished with a season-best time of 3:42.54.
"It would have been easy for these young men to get intimidated at this event, but they showed amazing grit and spirit to run the best time in the entire state among Division 3 schools and crush their season best," Palmyra-Eagle track and field coach James Halford said. "They proved that even though our school is small (less than 200 students), they could run with the best."
RANDOLPH INVITE
RANDOLPH -- The Panthers' Zander Garlock won the shot put with a throw of 37 feet at the Randolph Invitational on Tuesday, April 5.
The Panthers' 1,600 relay of Kurtis Frink, Willson Jones, Dylan Agen and Dalton Metzdorf won in 3:44.76.
The 800 relay of Joey Brown, Anton Temple, Frink and Cole Hodges took second in 1:40.34.
The 400 relay of Brown, Temple, J.D Merryfield and Hodges took second in 48.12.
Isaac Perez was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 19.15 and fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.0). Chris Carlson was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Blake Isaacsen was third in the 3,200 in 11:58.
On the girls side, the team's 3,200 relay of Lainey Fredrick, Anna Snorek, Maddi Andre Stacy Johnson took third in 11:44.
The 1,600 relay of Fredrick, Snorek, Johnson and Haley Woessner took third in 4:56.
