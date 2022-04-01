Jefferson2021 recap: The Eagles girls finished second at the Rock Valley Conference meet, while the boys were conference champions, regional champions, sectional runners-up and won the WIAA Division 2 State Championship.
Coach’s resume: Douglas Siegert enters his 13th season.
Top returners: Senior Brady Gotto, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, returns after earning state medals with a third-place finish in the 100 meters, fourth-place showing in the 400 and running on the winning 1,600 relay team. Senior Sawyer Thorp was third in the 800 and also on the winning 1,600 relay at state. Junior Ayianna Johnson was third in the discus and sixth in triple jump at state.
Seniors to keep an eye on for the Eagles this season are: Ethan Dieckman, Andrew Gee, Jesse Heller, Nicholas Hottinger, Trevor Ihlenfeld, Brady Lehman, Mason Marin, Hunter Nelson, Eddy Rodriguez, Patrick Rogers, Ava Gallardo, Tatiana Rios and Emily Zilisch.
Departing athletes: The Eagles graduate three athletes who competed at state last season: Makenzie Hottinger was 11th in 3,200. Taylor Phillips was second in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 110 high hurdles and on the winning 1,600 relay. Preston Rutherford was also on the winning 1,600 relay.
Season thoughts: “We are excited to compete in a full track and field season for the first time since 2019,” Siegert said. “Our athletes know what it takes to be competitive and work hard every practice.”
Conference race: Siegert foresees the Rock Valley Conference once again being competitive and hopes the team can work hard and be competitive with all the teams in the league.
Fort AtkinsonCoach’s resume: Dennis Schwedrsky enters his 25th year overall (23 seasons as boys head coach and 17 seasons as girls head coach) at Fort Atkinson.
Top returners — boys: Seniors Jacob Ashland, Scott Buchta, Alec Courtier and Evan Dudzek were sectional qualifiers in 800 meter relay. Senior Nolan Zachgo was a sectional qualifier in the 110 meter high hurdles. Junior Aiden Worden, sophomore Ben Stricker and junior Anthony Henrichon were sectional qualifiers in the 3,200 meter relay. Senior Drew Evans was a state qualifier in the shot put and discus.
Top returners — girls: Senior Adyn Theriault was a state qualifier in the 100 meters and 1,600 meter relay. Jada Zorn was a state qualifier in the 800 meters and 1,600 meter relay. Senior Sophie Chapman, junior Mallory Gasper and sophomore Maddy Kontny were state qualifiers in the 1,600 meter relay. Morgan Brown was a sectional qualifier in the shot put and discus.
Departing athletes: Anthony Theriault and Eli Koehler (sprints), Cory Pfeifer (distance), Raymel Encarnacion (hurdles) and Travis Sykes (horizontal jumps) depart on the boys side, while Abby Punzel (sprints), Lauren Haas (400/800), Mary Ellen Moran (distance) and Francesca Scian (throws) depart on the girls side.
What to watch for: Evans has the potential to break both the discus and shot put school records this year. Theriault could break school records in the 100 and long jump.
WhitewaterCoach’s resume: Matthew Green enters his first season.
Top returners: Junior sprinters Kindyl Kilar and Maddie Buehler were on the state-qualifying sprint relays for the girls team in 2021, and are in a good position to lead the team’s relays again this year.
On the boys side, the team’s seniors include sprinter Connor Sharlow and distance runner Cooper Hammond, who both will be leaders for their respective groups. With only a handful of seniors, the Whippets have a young team overall with many underclassmen and juniors looking to prove themselves this year.
Departing athletes: Kacie Carollo and Amanda Tovar, who both ran on the team’s state-qualifying 400 and 800 relays, graduated. Trenton Zahn, a fourth-place finisher in the boys 800 meters at state, also graduated.
Season thoughts: “I am very excited to be coaching the kids here at Whitewater High School this season,” Green said. “I am hopeful that our athletes will have some great performances this year, and we are looking forward to conference competition and hopefully some good weather this year.”
Lakeside LutheranCoach’s resume: Co-head coaches Justin Vanderhoof and Nate Sievert enter their fourth seasons.
Top returners: Seniors Kyle Main (sprints), Caleb Andrews (high jump) and Jameson Schmidt (relays) return as do a contingent of top distance runners, many of whom competed at last fall’s state cross country meet.
The Warriors girls return seniors Mya Hemling (springs, long jump) and Carly Paske (sprints/relays/shot put), and junior Marissa Duddeck (long jump and triple jump). The team also returns all of the members of its 800 relay and three members of our 1,600 relay team, both of which made it to sectionals last year.
Departing athletes: The Warriors need to replace their hurdlers in Christian Schmidt, a second-place finisher at the Division 2 state meet in the 110-meter high hurdles, Seth Veers, Lydia Buxa and Grace Seim who have graduated.
Season thoughts: “We have very high expectations for our boys this season,” Vanderhoof said. “I think we have a legitimate chance for our athletes to advance to state in many different areas.
“Our numbers for our girls are a little lower than we would like, but we still expect to be competitive. Our juniors and seniors have the ability to lead us to repeat as regional champs.”
Lake MillsCoach’s resume: Dan Zaeske, who has been coaching at LMHS since 2015, will continue as boys coach, while Kathy Rosecke will lead the girls’ team.
Top returners: Key returning athletes who played a significant role in the team’s points last season are Carson Lund, who placed ninth in the triple jump at state, and Kyle Popowski, who was fifth in the 110 high hurdles. Zaeske has high expectations for both of these athletes again this season.
On the girls side, senior Abigail Toepfer is back after placing sixth in the long jump at the Division 2 state meet. Juniors Madison Hahn and Jenna Hosey and sophomore Ava Vesperman all competed at state in relays last season.
Departing athletes: A few key athletes Lake Mills will miss this year on the boys side are Adam Moen, Grant Horkan, Jaxson Retrum and Charlie Cassady. Another athlete out of the fold this season due to surgery is Michael Stenbroten, who would have been a top returning sprinter and a key component to teams’ relays.
On the girls side, defending Division 2 state shot put champion Kayla Will graduated. Makena Vesperman and Lauren Winslow, who each ran on state-qualifying relay teams, also graduated.
Season thoughts: ”This season, we have a young squad, but we also have our largest number of guys since I’ve started coaching here,” Zaeske said. “I am looking forward to seeing what these young athletes will learn from our experienced guys.”
Conference race: Zaeske believes the Lake Mills boys are competing in one of the toughest conferences with several schools having a chance to be conference champs. Just like last season, expect Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran to be top contenders. Columbus and Luther Prep are always competitive, too. Lake Mills’ athletes will have to work extremely hard in order to compete with all of these schools, according to Zaeske.
Cambridge2021 recap: Cambridge qualified for state in six different events and the boys team won the Deerfield regional.
Coach’s resume: Sean Currie enters his 10th season.
Departing athletes: Jonathan Jones, Jack Nikolay, Luke Knutson, Dale Yerges, Erza Stein, Ryan Lund, Spencer Davis, Liam Brown and Austin Trewyn-Colvin will no longer be in the fold.
Top returners: Senior Zach Huffman qualified for state last year in the 3,200 meters and placed third, also running on the team’s fifth-place 3,200 relay team. Senior Trey Colts won the triple jump and high jump at Ripon College on March 19. Sophomore Mara Brown qualified for state last season, finishing 12th in the 800.
Johnson CreekCoach’s resume: Paula Constable enters her fifth season as head coach.
Top returners: Senior Adriell Patterson (sprints, 300 meter low hurdles), senior Dena Siewert (triple jump, long jump and sprints), junior Brooklyn Patterson (sprints) and junior Brittany Rue (sprints, high jump) are back. That quartet reached state in the 800-meter relay last season. Adriell Patterson competed at state in the 300 low hurdles.
Junior Ella Olszewski (pole vault, high jump and long jump), junior Kylie Hehr (discus) and sophomore Ava Sixel (shot put, discus) will also be in the fold.
On the boys team, senior Erik Sanchez (shot put, discus), sophomore Ben Trudell (mid distance) and senior Brandon Blanke (discus, shot put) return.
The Bluejays will have 10 seniors this season after having none in 2021.
Freshman Dominique Patterson is a strong addition to the girls team in sprints and jumps, according to Constable. Seniors Alyssa Kwarciany and Kevin Morales in throws, Camren Smith in sprints and junior Tyler Skogman in mid distance are other athletes to keep an eye on.
Season thoughts: “We have a nice number of new and younger athletes and I’m excited to see what they will do as we continue to grow the program each year,” Constable said. “The girls team is strong in sprints and jumps and now adding some potential point earners in the throws and mid distance areas.”
Palmyra-EagleCoach’s resume: James Halford enters his season season.
Top returners: On the boys team, sophomore Joey Brown, junior Dylan Agen, sophomore Kurtis Frink, junior Blake Isaacson, Zander Garlock, sophomore Chris Carlson, sophomore Isaac Perez, junior Finn Paxton and Dalton Metzdorf return.
For the girls, sophomore Lainey Fredrick, Stacy Johnson and Vivi Hauck are back.
Departing athletes: State qualifiers Fischer Schnieder, Eric Brahm (third in the 100 meters), Jacob Stroh and Ally Czeshinski graduated. Their leadership and performances are why the team’s roster has tripled for this season, according to Halford.
Season thoughts: “Our coaching staff is excited to make a serious run at a conference title this season and are excited to make some noise down at state,” Halford said.
