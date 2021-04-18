2019 recap: The Jefferson girls won the Rock Valley Conference championship in 2019, while the boys were the runner-ups. Jefferson competed in a total of 10 state events last season.
Coach’s resume: Douglas Siegert enters his 14th season with the Eagles. Siegert has led Jefferson to Rock Valley titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Top returners: The boys bring back Brady Gotto and Taylor Phillips — both of who competed at the state meet in 2019. Gotto finished 10th in the 200-meter dash, while Phillips placed 15th in the 300-meter hurdles. Gotto and Phillips also competed in the 800-meter relay and the 1,600-meter relay. Gotto and Phillips helped the Eagles to a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay.
On the girls’ side, Mackenzie Hottinger returns as the lone-state qualifier. Hottinger placed eighth in the 3,200-meter run.
“We are lucky enough to have a lot of returning athletes,” Siegert said. “They are a resilient group of athletes. They are driven to get the most out of our season.”
Departing players: Marah Linse had a pair of top-five finishes at state in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run in 2019. Kayla Kloss also finished fifth in the discus at last season’s state meet.
The boys lost 2019-state qualifiers in Zach Donley, Logan Wegner, Jordan Wiesen, Alex Marin, Ryan Nelson and Ian Sande.
“Without competing in track and field in over a year it is hard to say what is going to happen and who will step up,” Siegert said. “We definitely lost quite a few key members of our 2020 squad that weren’t able to compete. What we have seen as a coaching staff is the kids getting stronger and taking advantage of every opportunity they have to get better together.”
Season thoughts: “As a whole program we are so excited that we get to compete again,” Siegert said. “We have the mentality that it isn’t always about winning and losing, but sometimes the journey is more important.”
Fort Atkinson
2019 recap: The Fort Atkinson boys finished fourth in the Badger South Conference, while the girls placed seventh. The boys advanced nine to sectionals and one to state, while the girls had eight sectional competitors with one making it to state.
Coach’s resume: Dennis Schwedrsky will be in his 24th year coaching track and field at Fort Atkinson. Schwedrsky has been the boys head coach for 22 seasons and the girls for 15 seasons.
Top returners: Junior Jada Zorn was a sectional qualifier as a freshman in 2019. Zorn placed third in the 400-meter dash at regionals. She is the lone returning sectional qualifier, according to Schwedrsky.
Other sectional competitors from 2019 includes senior Noah Kontny and junior Drew Evans.
“Because they missed their sophomore or junior seasons, this group has a lot of untapped potential,” Schwedrsky said.
Departing players: Maddie Hansen and Jeremiah Mansavage — who both qualified for the state meet — will be the biggest losses for the Blackhawks.
“While we lost several great kids to graduation since last season, the more impactful loss is the way the loss of last season has negatively impacted the number of athletes who have joined the team, specifically in this year’s freshman and sophomore classes,” Schwedrsky said.
Season thoughts: “Obviously, the biggest challenge this season will be dealing with the COVID pandemic,” Schwedrsky said. “Our season is shorter, and later, than normal, so there will be fewer opportunities for athletes to demonstrate what they can do. With that being said, I am excited to see our kids compete.”
Whitewater
2019 recap: The Whippets made a splash at the WIAA Division 2 state meet, breaking a school records in the 400-meter and 800-meter relay on the boys’ side. The girls also ran in the same relays at state. Whitewater had several other competitors in individual events compete in La Crosse as well.
The Whitewater boys took 19th overall.
Coach’s resume: Mark Maas will once again lead Whitewater this season.
Top returners: The Whippets will have five 2019 state qualifiers back on the team this season if they so choose. Seniors Iggy Cuevas, Trenten Zahn, Kacie Carollo, Grace Black and Avery Caputo all competed for Whitewater at the state meet in 2019.
Departing players: Whitewater’s record-breaking relay team — Juan Cuellar, Willem Leibbrand, Jared Clapper and Jack Mayer were set for big senior seasons in 2020 before the cancelation of the season.
Other state qualifiers who are no longer with the team are Sashi Popki, Josef Gmur, Morgan Radaj, Abby Grosinske and Gio Anello.
Lakeside Lutheran
2019 recap: Both the Lakeside Lutheran boys and girls won regional championships in 2019. Collin Schulz was the runner-up in the high jump at the state meet, while Casey Ponyicsanyi earned two top-five finishes. The Lakeside boys had the 400 relay team take fifth at state, while the girls 400 and 800 relay teams both advance to state.
Coach’s resume: Justin Vanderhoof will be the head coach for the Warriors. He enters his third season at Lakeside in 2021.
Top returners: Notable returners include Lydia Buxa (hurdles and pole vault), Grace Seim (hurdles and high jump), Seth Veers (hurdles and triple jump), Christian Schmidt (hurdles), Kyle Main (400) and Ben Neumann (shot put).
“This group will serve as our leadership this year as few of our athletes have varsity experience,” Vanderhoof said.
Departing players: The Warriors’ top state performers — Schulz and Ponyicsanyi — highlight Lakeside’s biggest losses.
“Due to circumstances surrounding COVID, we do not have many returning varsity athletes this season,” Vanderhoof said. “This season will be an opportunity for our younger athletes to grow and develop and to fill the holes from our strong 2019 teams.
“This season, the strength of our team may be our distance runners, as we have young state qualifiers from the cross country season (Abigail Minning, Cameron Weiland, Paige Krahn and Mark Garcia).”
Season thoughts: “We are looking forward to the opportunity this season to re-establish the success of the Lakeside Lutheran track program after a year off,” Vanderhoof said. “Our team success will be determined by the development of our young athletes.”
Lake Mills
2019 recap: The Lake Mills girls finished sixth at the Capitol Conference meet, while the boys took seventh.
Coach’s resume: Dan Zaeske is set to coach the boys, while Kathy Rosecke will lead the girls’ team.
Top returners: The Warriors will have some boys and girls who competed at the sectional meet in 2019 eligible to return this season. Juniors Kyle Popowski, Abigail Topfer, Michael Stenbroten, Sam Wolff, Kayla Will, as well as seniors Charlie Cassady, Jaxson Retrum, Adam Moen, Lauren Winslow and Tyler Theder.
Departing players: The L-Cats lose multiple competitors who earned top-10 individual finishes at sectionals. The list includes Olivia Dunkleberger, Grace Schopf and Carly Strauss.
Cambridge
2019 recap: The Blue Jay boys won a Capitol South title, as well as regional and sectional championships in 2019. The Cambridge boys went on to place third at the Division 3 state meet.
Coach’s resume: Sean Currie enters his ninth season as the head coach of Cambridge. Currie helped the Blue Jay boys to a state title in 2018 and has been named District 6 Coach of the Year three times, including in 2019.
Top returners: Zach Huffman, Jack Nikolay and Liam Brown helped the Blue Jays to a state meet appearance in cross country in the fall, and will look to do the same in track and field in the spring. Other key returners include Dale Yerges, Trey Colts, Ezra Stein, Eli Stein and Ryan Lund.
Some names to look for on the girls’ side include Alyssa Pero, Maggie Schmude, Erika Lund and Mara Brown. In the fall, Brown qualified for the state meet in cross country as an individual.
“On the girls’ side, looking at a blend of youth with experience to give us a lift to compete with the top teams in our conference,” Currie said.
Departing players: Cambridge loses 11 letter winners from its 2019 team.
“They were instrumental in our success in both conference and state meets,” Currie said. “The returners were able to get some of that playoff experience and now being a couple of years older should help pay dividends for us this year.”
Season thoughts: “Assistant coaches and I are very excited and looking forward to finally having an outdoor season,” Currie said. “It will be two years before our last competition and kids can’t wait to show their talent and hard work knowing what they have had to endure the last year or so.
“I am most excited to see the kids being able to compete in the sport they love and showcase their talent. I believe we can challenge again for a conference title and see what happens once the playoffs begin. It will be a shortened season that will trickle into the summer so it will be interesting in that regard.”
Johnson Creek
2019 recap: The Bluejays set 11 school records in 2019 and had Hannah Constable capture two state championships in the 400 and 800 meter runs.
Coach’s resume: Paula Constable will be in her fifth season with Johnson Creek in 2021.
Top returners: The Bluejays bring back juniors Adriell Patterson (sprints, low hurdles) and Dena Siewert (triple and long jump, sprints), as well as sophomores Kylie Hehr (throws), Brooklyn Patterson (sprints), Brittany Rue (sprints and high jump) and Ella Olszewski (hurdles and sprints).
“All (sophomores) were looking to make a big contribution as freshmen in the 2020 season so it’s great they get that opportunity this spring,” Constable said.
Departing players: Johnson Creek loses approximately 10 athletes, many of those were consistent point earners and top conference finishes, according to Constable. None bigger than the loss of Hannah Constable — a four-time state champion and current University of Minnesota runner — to graduation.
“We have a number of new mid and distance runners joining the team as freshman and sophomores,” Constable said. “We also picked up new throwers including juniors Josue Peralta and Eric Sanchez.”
Season thoughts: “We have a lot of new and younger athletes making up our team this year and I’m excited to see what they will do as we continue to build the track program at Johnson Creek.” Constable said. “So far, I’m impressed with their dedication to preseason training and their positive attitudes. We also welcome two new assistant coaches, Ben Hail (mid/distance) and Nick Zbichorski (throws).”
Palmyra-Eagle
2019 recap: The Palmyra-Eagle boys recorded 20 points, placing the Panthers in 13th place at sectionals, while the girls finished 25th with eight points.
Coach’s resume: James Halford and Hilary Halford will be the boys and girls coaches, respectively, for Palmyra-Eagle.
Top returners: Standout cross country runners Fischer Schneider, Jacob Stroh and Ally Czeshinski come back as some of the Panthers’ top racers. The group will compete in events such as the 400-meter run, 800-meter run and mile.
Departing players: After two seasons of losses, Palmyra-Eagle will have a lot to replace in 2021. Competitors primed to step up this season are Fischer Schneider, Joey Brown, Dalton Metzfdorf, Chris Carlson, Isaac Perez, Dylan Agen, Fin Paxton and Lainey Fredrick.
The Panthers’ biggest loss comes from Josh Krystosek, who placed seventh in the high jump at state in 2019.
Season thoughts: “We have the upside to potentially run a 4x400 under 3:34, a 4x200 under 1:34 on the boys’ side,” James Halford said. “I would expect that if the team remains healthy we will have multiple state qualifiers in many different events. On the girls’ side, we should be under 4:20 in the 4x400 along with a couple of individual qualifiers.”
