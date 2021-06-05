DeFOREST — The Fort Atkinson boys track and field team finished third overall at the 29th annual Norski Invitational Friday in DeForest.
The Blackhawk boys collected 115 points at the meet, behind Stoughton (120) and host DeForest (141.5). The Fort Atkinson girls took sixth at the seven-team invitational, recording 60 points. DeForest also won the girls meet with 168 points.
The Blackhawk boys had two top finishes on Friday.
Ben Stricker won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 49.74 seconds. In the 400-meter dash, Eli Koehler (54 seconds) edged out teammate Aiden Worden (54.45) as Fort Atkinson claimed the top two spots in the event.
Second-place finishes for Fort Atkinson included Travis Sykes (triple jump, 41-08) and Nolan Zachgo (110-meter hurdles, 16.5).
The Fort Atkinson girls had a pair of runner-up finishes.
Jada Zorn took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.52. Morgan Brown was the runner-up in discus with a toss of 97-0.
Deerfield Classic
DEERFIELD — The Lake Mills boys track and field team won Friday’s 11-team Deerfield Classic with 165 points while the girls team placed second with 128 points.
The L-Cat boys had seven first place finishes and were well ahead of second place Marshall (96). The Cambridge boys placed third with 88 points.
Senior Adam Moen won the 100-meter dash in 12.03 seconds and claimed the high jump (6-0). Moen teamed with junior Carson Lund, senior Jaxson Retrum and sophomore Ben Buchholtz to win the 4x100 relay in 45.48. The 4x200 relay team of Lund, Moen, Retrum and junior Cole Flood won in 1:36.20 while the 4x400 relay team of junior Kyle Popowski, senior Grant Horkan, Retrum and senior John Wilke won in 3:37.30.
Lund also won the triple jump (41-0.5) and junior Dylan Johnson won the long jump (21-0).
Lake Mills’ four second place finishers were freshman J.P. Rguig in the 100 (12.10), senior Quentin Saylor in the 3,200 (11:51.76), Popowski in the 110 hurdles (16.29) and Retrum in the triple jump (40-01).
Popowski was third in both the 300 hurdles in 42.30 and triple jump (39-02.75). The 4x800 relay team of junior Isaac Lambert, Saylor, sophomore Landon Dierkes and Wilke was third in 9:05.89. Lund was third in the long jump (19-03.25). Buchholtz was third in the shot put (43-02).
The Blue Jay boys were led by Zach Huffman’s two first-place finishes.
Huffman won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.78 and also took the title in the 1,600-meter run with a 4:41.14.
Runner-up finishes from Cambridge included Ezra Stein in the shot put (43-08.5), Spencer Davis in discus (137-08) and Jonathan Jones in pole vault 11-00.
The Lake Mills girls had three first place finishes.
Senior Makena Vesperman won the 300 hurdles in 50.12. The 4x800 relay of sophomore Jenna Hosey, freshman Ava Vesperman, Makena Vesperman and senior Lauren Winslow won in 4:23.63. Senior Kayla Will won the shot put (40-04.5).
Will was second in the discus (106-02) and junior Meghann Christian was second in the shot put (31-09.5).
Sophomore Kenzie Nielsen was third in the 100 in 13.84. Winslow was third in the 400 in 1:04.27. Senior Libby Porter was third in the 3,200 in 15:36.55. Christian was third in the discus (100-0).
Columbus won the girls competition with 172 points. Cambridge took 10th with 26 points.
The Blue Jay girls had a pair of top-three finishes. Mara Brown finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.61 and Bella Hollis in pole vault with a 7-00.
Team scores (boys) — Lake Mills 165; Marshall 96; Cambridge 88; Omro 74; Columbus 61; Deerfield 61; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 56; Pardeeville 38; Belleville/New Glarus 27; Lomira 23; Albany 10.
Team scores (girls) — Columbus 172; Lake Mills 128; Sugar River 88.5; Omro 46; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 45; Deerfield 44; Marshall 40.5; Pardeeville 34; Lomira 30; Cambridge 26; Albany 22.
Doug Lee Memorial Invitational
FALL RIVER — The Johnson Creek girls claimed the top two spots in the 200-meter run and took third overall at the Doug Lee Memorial Invitational Friday at Fall River.
Rio won the girls’ meet with 133 points, while host Fall River won the boys’ meet with 121 points. The Bluejay girls collected 90 points on their way to third, while the Johnson Creek boys took seventh with 29 points.
Brittany Rue won the 200-meter title with a time of 28.33 seconds, while teammate Brooklyn Patterson was the runner-up with a 29.89.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Adriell Patterson placed second with a time of 51.03. In the 1,600-meter relay, Ramiya Siewert, Payge Ische, Patterson and Ella Olszewski teamed up for a second-place finish of 4:54.14.
Kylie Hehr finished second in the discus with an 85-03, while Denalyn Siewert placed third in the long jump with a 15-02.
The Bluejay boys best finish came from Michael Caminata in the 400-meter dash. Caminata placed third with a time of 1:00.11. Brandon Blanke finished fourth in shot put with a 36-02.
Team scores (girls) — Rio 133, Central Wisconsin 109, Johnson Creek 90, Fall River 81, Madison Tri 73, Princeton-Green Lake 45, Wayland Academy 2.
Team scores (boys) — Fall River 121, Princeton-Green Lake 108, Central Wisconsin 90, Wayland Academy 82, Madison Tri 78, Rio 42, Johnson Creek 29.
