WATERTOWN — Fort Atkinson’s boys and girls track and field teams each finished third in a Badger South triangular against Watertown and Stoughton on Tuesday at Watertown High School.
The Blackhawks won four events in boys competition and scored 47.50 points.
Junior Drew Evans swept the throwing events, winning the shot put at 46 feet, 7 1/2 inches and the discus at 139-6.
Senior Travis Sykes won the triple jump (40-10) and finished second in the long jump (18-11 1/2). Junior Nolan Zachgo won the 300 hurdles in 44.09 seconds.
Senior Eli Koehler added two second place finishes in the 200 (25.29) and the 400 (54.30). Freshman Ben Stricker placed second in the 1,600 (4:59.21). The 400 relay team of juniors Alec Courtier and Jacob Ashland, senior Ryan Burke and junior Evan Dudzek finished second in 46.68. The 800 relay team of seniors Dominick Edwards, Elliott Wilkes, Anthony Thierault and Sykes took second in 1:41.23.
Fort’s girls also scored 47.50 points.
Junior Adyn Theriault won the 100 meter dash (13.66), placed second in the long jump (15-1 3/4) and ran on two winning relay teams. The 400 relay team of senior Abby Punzel, sophomore Mallory Gasper, freshman Maddy Kontny and Theriault won by one-hundredth of a second in 52.90. Theriault, junior Sophie Chapman, senior Lauren Haas and junior Jada Zorn won the 1,600 relay in 4:27.72.
Gasper won the 200 (29.18) and placed third in the high jump (4-4).
Zorn and Chapman went 1-2 in the 800 meter run in 2:31.39 and 2:33.85, respectively.
Haas finished a close second in the 400 by two-hundredths of a second in 1:02.16.
Senior Mary Ellen Moran was second in the 3,200 in 15:57.76.
Junior Morgan Brown took second in the shot put (30-11 1/2) and third in the discus (84-0).
Sophomore Trinity Wilson tied for second in the pole vault (8-0).
Team scores (boys) — Watertown 65, Stoughton 63.50, Fort Atkinson 47.50.
Team scores (girls) — Stoughton 81.50, Watertown 53, Fort Atkinson 47.50.
Jefferson Quad
JEFFERSON — Both the Jefferson girls and boys track and field teams earned runner-up finishes at a quadrangular Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
The Eagle girls were the runner-ups with 99 points, behind Brodhead/Juda's 131. Evansville won the boys meet with a 94.33. Jefferson took second with 75.66 points.
"We had another great meet," Jefferson head coach Doug Siegert said. "We were able to battle through some elements, but still were able to respond in a great way. We continue to see great improvements out of every part of our team."
The Jefferson boys' meet was highlighted by the team sweeping the dash events.
Brady Lehman won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.5 seconds. Sawyer Thorp finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.92. Preston Rutherford helped complete the sweep with a 53.39 in the 400 meter dash.
In the field, Jesse Heller won the long jump with a distance of 19-05, while Noah Schultz earned top honors in the shot put with a throw of 44-05.
Heller, Taylor Phillips, Thorp and Gotto captured first in the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:33.06.
For the girls' it was the strength of the relay teams, along with Ayianna Johnson's continue dominance that helped the Eagles to a second-place finish.
Jefferson won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter relays.
Ainsley Howard, Josie Peterson, Cynthia Ramirez and Johnson finished first in the 800 meter relay with a 1:57.41. In the 1,600 meter relay, Nora Wichman, Makenzie Hottinger, Ava Gallardo and Ahna Kammer clocked in at 4:33.68. Kammer, Jocelyn Ramirez, Megan Worzalla and Hottinger captured the 3,200 meter relay title with a time of 11:05.93.
Along with being part of one winning-relay team, Johnson also won three events in the field. She finished first in triple jump (34-0), shot put (40-10) and discus throw (101-04).
Team scores (boys) — Evansville 94.33, Jefferson 75.66, Brodhead/Juda 59, St. John's Northwestern 16.
Team scores (girls) — Brodhead/Juda 131, Jefferson 99, Evansville 26.
McFarland Quad
McFARLAND — Whitewater won a total of five relay events during a Rock Valley Conference quadrangular Tuesday at McFarland High School.
The Whippet boys won three relays, while the girls finished first in two, in the meet that also featured Edgerton, Beloit Turner and the host Spartans.
Denver Isbell, Carter Friend, Connor Sharlow and Aaron Porras won the 400 meter relay with a time of 46 seconds.
In the 1,600 meter relay, Ignacio Cuevas, Trenten Zahn, Cooper Hammond and Brock Grosinske won with a time of 3:49.7. The team of Cuevas, Nathaniel Holden, Calvin Tomoitsu and Hammond took home the 3,200 meter relay title with a 9:27.2.
On the girls side, Amanda Tovar, Kacie Carollo, Madelynn Buehler and Kindyl Kilar captured the 400 meter relay with the winning time of 51.9. Olive Coburn, Halee Peters, Catherine Skindingsrude and Emma Weigel clocked in at 2:01.1 in the 800 meter relay, good for first.
Whitewater also had four first-place individual finishes on Tuesday.
Those came from Avery Caputo (100 meter wheelchair dash, 30.5) Kilar (200 meter dash, 28.2), Zahn (400 meter dash, 54.5) and Crystal Chan (300 meter hurdles, 52).
Lakeside Tri
LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran track and field teams combined for 19 individual wins during a Capitol North triangular against Lake Mills and Cambridge Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Lakeside's Kyle Main won both the 100 meter dash (11.62) and the 200 meter dash (23.47). The Warriors' Christian Schmidt also won two individual events, placing first in the 110 meter dash (15.56) and 300 meter hurdles (42.05).
First-place individual finishes from Lakeside also came from Mark Garcia (800 meter run, 2:09.97), Karsten Grundahl (1,600 meter run, 4:40.86), Jonathan Abel (3,200 meter run, 11:00.93), Ben Buxa (shot put, 45-03.75), Caleb Andrews (high jump, 6-0) and Seth Veers (triple jump, 39-02).
The Cambridge boys captured three individual wins with Dale Yerges in the 400 meter dash (53), Eli Stein in the discus (134-10) and Jonathan Jones in the pole vault (11-0).
Lake Mills had one individual win with JP Rguig in the long jump with an 18-08.25. Carson Lund, Matthew Stenbroten, Jaxson Retrum and Adam Moen won the 800 meter relay with a time of 2:00.93.
Just like how Main did for Lakeside, Lake Mills' Kenzie Nielsen won the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash in the girls meet with times of 13.51 and 28.65, respectively.
First-place individual finishes for Lakeside included Mya Hemling (400 meter dash, 1:02.87), Paige Krahn (1,600 meter run, 5:51.7), Natalie Punzel (3,200 meter run, 14:32.10), Lydia Buxa (100 meter hurdles, 18.88 and 300 meter hurdles, 49.57), Grace Seim (high jump, 4-10), Evelyn Schauer (pole vault, 7-06) and Marissa Duddeck (long jump, 15-10.5 and triple jump, 33-01).
Lake Mills had top individual placements from Lauren Winslow (800 meter run, 2:33.79) and Kayla Will (shot put, 37-02.25 and discus, 104-10).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.