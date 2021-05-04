WHITEWATER — The Jefferson boys track and field team won 10 events on its way to earning a victory at the Whitewater Tri Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
The Eagle boys collected 82 points, while East Troy took second with 37. Host Whitewater finished with 25.
Jefferson's Nick Hottinger won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.9 seconds and then took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a 46.7. Noah Schultz also won a pair of individual events with a 39-10 in the shot put and a 122-11 in the discus.
Other individual first-place finishes for the Eagles included Brady Gotto (100 meter dash, 11.3), Taylor Phillips (400 meter dash, 53.4), Sawyer Thorp (800 meter run, 2:01.1) and Andrew Gee (pole vault, 8-6).
Jon Aron and Aaron Porras earned first-place finishes for Whitewater in the high jump (5-8) and 200 meter dash (24.1), respectively.
On the girls' side, East Troy placed first with 41 points, while the host Whippets just edged out the Eagles, 44-41, for second.
Ayianna Johnson earned two top individual finishes for Jefferson, with one in the shot put (39-5) and the other in the discus (113-5). Nora Wickman also won two individual events for the Eagles, earning the top spot in the 1,600 meter run (6:24.4) and the 800 meter run (2:45.7).
Kindyl Kilar captured a pair of first-place finishes for Whitewater with one in the high jump (4-9) and the other in the 200 meter dash (27.6). Other top individual finishes for the Whippets included Kacie Carollo in the long jump (15-3 1/2) and Amanda Tovar in the pole vault (8-6).
Patterson wins two events
ORFORDVILLE — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team defeated Parkview 84-80 and lost to Deerfield 69.5-58.5 in a Trailways South triangular on Tuesday.
Brittany Rue won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while Adriell Patterson swept the 400 meter dash (1:09.3) and the 300 meter hurdles (59.0). Denalyn Siewert won the triple jump (27-11).
Rue added second place finishes in the 100 (13.6) and 200 (28.6). Also placing second were Ella Olszewski in the high jump (4-6), Ava Sixel in the 3,200 (17:09), Alyssa Sadowski in the 300 hurdles (1:05.9) and Ramiya Siewert in the triple jump (26-8 1/2). Third place finishers included Brooklyn Patterson in the 100 (13.7) and 200 (29.4), Denalyn Siewert in the 400 (1:15.6), Sixel in the 1,600 (7:25) and discus (68-7) and the 1,600 relay team of Markus Maggie, Olszewski, Xanthe Sanchez and Gabrielle Trujillo in 5:42.6.
"I was very happy how the whole team performed,” Johnson Creek head coach Paula Constable said. "Almost everyone improved in one event or more. We asked some kids to do a little more today to see if we could get a win against both Parkview and Deerfield. We knew it would be tough to get a win over Deerfield with our small squad and a couple kids out but I'm pleased with what the girls were able to accomplish.”
Erik Sanchez led Johnson Creek’s boys with a second place finish in the discus and a third place finish in the shot put. Also placing third for the Bluejays were Michael Caminata in the 200 and Tyler Chowanec in the 300 hurdles.
"With just seven boys on the squad, that allows us to really focus on the individual accomplishments and improvements,” Constable said.
Team scores — boys: Parkview 79, Johnson Creek 25; Deerfield 98.5, Parkview 40.5; Deerfield 120, Johnson Creek 16
Team scores — girls: Johnson Creek 84, Parkview 40; Deerfield 70, Parkview 38; Deerfield 69.5, Johnson Creek 58.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.