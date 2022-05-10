DEERFIELD — Johnson Creek’s girls clinched the Trailways South Division championship with a first place finish in the second divisional meet on Monday.
The Bluejays scored 119 points to beat out Deerfield (107) for the team title.
"The girls were really focused on winning this meet and it was a complete team effort,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "They earned points in all event areas again. There were also a nice number of personal records set. This is a great win for the girls and it’s the first conference win for girls Track and Field in Johnson Creek school history.
"I'm happy with how competitive and focused the team was. We set this goal at the beginning of the season and it feels good to accomplish it. Now we focus on earning top places at the Trailways All Conference Meet on Friday where 19 teams will come together."
Senior Adriell Patterson swept the 100 hurdles (17.90 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.90) and took second in the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches).
Brittany Rue won the high jump (4-10) and placed second in the 100 (13.00) and the 200 (27.05) with personal best times.
The Bluejays also won the 400 relay, with senior Denalyn Siewert, sophomore Ramiya Siewert, freshman Ashlee Hartmann and junior Brooklyn Patterson crossing the line in 58.11. Adriell Patterson, Denalyn Siewert, sophomore Payge Ische and Rue won the 800 relay in 1:59.13. The 1,600 relay team of Ramiya Siewert and fellow sophomores Maggie Markus, Ische and Ava Sixel took second in 5:13.40.
Denalyn Siewert was second in the triple jump (28-10 3/4). Junior Kylie Hehr placed second with a PR throw in the discus (97-01).
Johnson Creek’s boys finished fifth with 21 points.
Senior Erik Sanchez was second in the discus (111-10). Senior Brandon Blanke was second in the shot put (37-5). Senior Camren Smith was second in the 400 (57.33).
"I'm proud of our boys team,” Constable said. "They work hard and earn some top places. They never stop pushing themselves and each other.”
P-E boys second, girls fifth
Palmyra-Eagle’s boys placed second with 102 points.
Senior Dalton Metzdorf won the 400 in 54.88. Junior Blake Isaacsen won the 3,200 in a photo finish in 11:53.58.
The 400 relay team of sophomores Isaac Perez, Joey Brown and Anton Temple and junior Noah Brahm won in 46.84. The 800 relay team of freshman Willson Jones, sophomores Joey Brown and Temple and junior J.D. Merryfield won in 1:40.42. The 1,600 relay team of junior Dalton Moyer, sophomore Ayden Lawson, Metzdorf and Temple placed second in 3:54.63. The 3,200 relay team of freshman Xavier Mishler, sophomore Ayden Lawson, junior Dylan Aren and Jones took second in 9:17.20.
Sophomore Chris Carlson was second in the 300 hurdles (46.38).
Palmyra-Eagle’s girls took fifth with 28 points.
The 1,600 relay team of freshman Haley Woessner, sophomores Lainey Fredrick and Tayler Harbison and junior Stacy Johnson won in 4:51.65. The 3,200 relay team of Woessner, freshman Anna Snorek, Johnson and Harbison won in 11:26.34.
Fredrick was second in the 400 (1:06.61). Snorek was second in the 800 (2:38.49).
Team scores — girls: Johnson Creek 119, Deerfield 107, Madison Tri-Op 85, Parkview 31, Palmyra-Eagle 28
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 138, Palmyra-Eagle 102, Parkview 61, Madison Tri-Op 48, Johnson Creek 21
L-CATS SPLIT DUAL WITH PUMAS
POYNETTE — Lake Mills and Poynette split a rescheduled Capitol North dual on Monday, with the L-Cat girls winning 60-49 while the boys lost 81-60.
The girls team earned nine first place finishes.
Senior Meghann Christian swept the shot put (32 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (113-2).
Sophomore Katelyn Kroll won the 100 meter dash (13.83 seconds). Freshman Sadie Mir won the 200 (30.40). Junior Madi Hahn won the 400 (1:18.37). Junior Jenna Hosey swept the 800 (2:42.64) and the 1,600 (6:18.08). Freshman Nina Sehmer won the 300 hurdles (59.33).
The 1,600 relay team of Hosey, Hahn and sophomores Sydney Burling and Kroll won in 4:35.43.
The boys team also won nine events.
Senior Carson Lund swept the long jump (21-2) and the triple jump (40-5). Senior Kyle Popowski swept the 110 high hurdles (16.02) and the 300 hurdles (41.43). Junior J.P. Rguig won the 100 (11.79). Sophomore Matthew Stenbroten won the 200 (24.41). Sophomore Trey Wildes won the 400 (59.92). Junior Gibson Hale won the discus (104-8).
The 3,200 relay team of freshman Max Kressner, junior Levi Kopp and freshmen Clovis Cormier-Tardif and Saul Lopez won in 12:32.24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.